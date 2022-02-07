Ukraine, Biden and Scholz threaten Russia: ‘If they invade, stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’. Macron from Putin: ‘Points in common between us’

Unit. This is the word underlined several times by the American president, Joe Biden, and by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the end of their meeting on the Ukrainian crisis. The two leaders, after the news about possible Washington-Berlin clashes regarding the possibility of using the stop at Nord Stream pipeline 2 as a weapon of blackmail against the Russia in case of invasion, they wanted to show closeness and returned to threaten harsh retaliation against Moscow in the event of military action: “We will take all necessary measures, together with our allies and partners, we will be united, ”said the German. While the head of the White House added the dose: “If Russia crosses the Ukrainian border there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. I promise the pipeline will close“. And they reiterated: “If Russia invades Ukraine further, we are ready, all of NATO is ready”To react and there will be “Rapid and severe consequences”. Words that come after a meeting with much more relaxed tones, today, between Emmanuel Macron And Vladimir Putin: “Let’s start building a useful answer for the Russia, useful for all of our Europe, a response that makes it possible to avoid war, to build the elements of trust, stability, visibility. Together “, we read in the tweet of the head of the Elysée which can represent the link that will give way to talks between Born, European Union and Russia to soon de-escalate the Ukrainian crisis. Macron thus updated the French and all Europeans at the end of today’s meeting with the Russian leader. A meeting that aims to draw a line to follow in order to soon reach a lowering of tension between the two blocks: “What we must go towards – he explained in another tweet – is de-escalation. We know the terms. Big collective security issues, Ukrainian question, security situation in Belarus and throughout the region. Go on”. Words which were followed by those, equally extended, by the head of the Kremlin who appreciated Macron’s efforts to “find a solution to the crisis” in Ukraine, adding that Russia and France have “common concerns about security in Europe”.

Read Also Ukraine, New York Times: “Russia has gathered 70% of the forces. Up to 50 thousand deaths in case of invasion “. Moscow: “Madness and alarmism”

At the end of the meeting, Putin nevertheless wanted to reiterate his position regarding NATO’s actions in Eastern Europe: “NATO is anything but a peaceful organization“, He said, nevertheless hoping to“ continue the diplomatic efforts to find compromise solutions ”. And he then added that “some of the ideas presented” by President Macron on security can be used for “Further steps in common”. For his part, the French head of state said: “We had a discussion that allowed us to formulate a series of proposals on which I believe I can say that there are elements of convergence between Russia and France“.

A climate that still does not unite, however, all the forces and organizations involved on the Ukrainian front. Just three days have passed since the meeting between Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping in which the Chinese leader took a position (alongside the Russia) on the Ukrainian crisis denouncing the “destructive” attitude of the United States on the dossier. Today comes the direct answer of the Born through the voice of his general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, which a Beijing And fly repeats a message already sent clearly in recent weeks: “We must not go back to the era of spheres of influence, in which the great powers tell others what they can and cannot do – he declared on the sidelines of the meeting with the President of Poland , Andrzej Duda – For the first time, China supports Russia’s request for a halt to NATO expansion. It is an attempt to deny sovereign countries the right to make their own choices, a right inscribed in the main international documents. NATO respects the decision of each country to be part of an alliance or not. Our open door policy it was a historic success that distributed freedom and security in Europe ”.

The message is clear: you can’t prevent Kiev to look at Brussels or Washington instead of a fly. Having said this, he reiterated that the main road remains that of dialogue between the powers involved, so much so that he renews his invitation to Russia “to meet NATO allies in the NATO-Russia Council“:” We are ready to listen to their concerns but we are not willing to compromise on the main issues, our ability to defend all allied countries and the right of each country to choose its own path to security. ” And while waiting for a signal to this effect from the Kremlin, he remembers that the Alliance is continuing to take precautions also from a military point of view: “We have increased the readiness of the NATO Response Force which can be deployed at short notice, within days “. The United States have assigned others 8,500 military to the Nrf that can be quickly deployed in NATO territory, while the Great Britain sent others today 350 soldiers in Latvia. “We have generally increased our presence in the skies, seas and earth. Allied countries like Spain, Denmark, United Kingdom And United States and others have provided other capabilities, such as surveillance, on the eastern flank and particularly in the Black Sea“, he added.

Read Also Ukraine, Erdogan the mediator: disrespect to NATO (of which he belongs) and an outstretched hand to Russia. Peace between Moscow and Kiev can be business for him

The response of the secretary general then follows the accusations made by the counterpart: that is, that of mobilizing troops too close to the borders of others. “Russia has rescheduled its exercises for this month nuclear forces which on other occasions he has used as a cover for aggressive actions “, he added, recalling that” Moscow has deployed more than 100 thousand soldiers, with medical, command and control and logistics units, on the border with Ukraine. We expect 30,000 soldiers in Belarus, the most massive deployment from the Cold War. These mobilizations are not justified, they are not transparent and take place very close to the borders of NATO ”. A response to Moscow’s accusations of the Alliance’s expansion to the east which, according to the Kremlin, in recent years has done nothing but get closer to the Russian border, gradually becoming one threat. But Stoltenberg adds: “If Russia wants less, NATO has achieved the opposite”.

Read Also Ukraine, Erdogan: “We are working on a Putin-Zelensky meeting in Turkey”. Kremlin: “There is no agreement yet, but we are available”

A firmer position is that of the United States, which have once again emphasized theirs today red line: “Our position is very clear, if Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another the Nord Stream 2 it must not go on“, A senior US administration executive said on a conference call about the visit to the White House of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The source stated that he could not speak on behalf of Berlin but he said he was “convinced that the Germans share our concerns about Russian aggression” and assured that the US “will continue to work very closely with the Germany to ensure that the pipeline does not start “.

Meanwhile, communications intercepted by the US 007 reveal that some Russian leaders, including intelligence and defense officials, have expressed concern that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine would be more expensive and difficult than Vladimir Putin and other Moscow leaders think. . The reports Cnn citing four sources related to the American 007. The Russian leaders in question have also expressed, according to US media reports, the fear that the plans will be discovered and publicly disclosed by the West.