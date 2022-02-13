Ukraine, Biden in Zelensky: decisive response in case of attack. Kiev calls for OSCE meeting with Russia within 48 hours

Listen to the audio version of the article

Also today, February 13, the day of the Ukrainian crisis, triggered by the military encirclement by Russia with the Americans who swear to have intercepted talks of the top Russian leaders on an imminent invasion, opens with the words of Anthony Blinken, American secretary of state . Twenty-four hours after the phone call between American President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Putin who sanctioned a stalemate on their respective positions, Blinken repeated today February 13 what he said yesterday, namely that the risk of military intervention and “the threat are imminent” , and defended the choice of the United States to evacuate the staff of the embassy in Kiev, “the most prudent thing to do” (decision taken by 10 countries including Italy).

Kiev calls for OSCE meeting with Russia within 48 hours

Meanwhile, Ukraine calls for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), denouncing that Russia has not responded to Kiev’s request to provide “detailed explanations on military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in temporarily occupied Crimea ”. This was announced on Twitter by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Russia did not respond to our request under the Vienna Document. We will therefore take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating States within 48 hours to discuss its strengthening and deployment along our border and in temporarily occupied Crimea, ”writes Kuleba

Ukraine has advised airlines to avoid flying over the waters of the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday next week due to Russian naval exercises taking place there, the Guardian reports. Yesterday, the Ria Novosti news agency reported over 30 Russian warships engaged near the Crimean peninsula as part of larger naval exercises. “From tomorrow, airlines are advised not to fly to this area and to plan alternative routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” said the Ukrainian state air traffic service.

However, Ukrainian airspace remains open: at this moment “it makes no sense” to close because “it would look a lot like self-isolation”, said today Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president, after yesterday the Dutch airline KLM announced the suspension of all flights to Ukraine.

Biden and Zelensky, it is important to move forward with diplomacy

Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had a telephone conversation today, agreed “on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military strengthening on the border with Russia. Ukraine”. This was stated by the White House referring to the phone call between the two leaders.