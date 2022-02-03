Ukraine, Biden sends soldiers to Europe. Moscow: ‘Destructive move’

Kiev says it is ready to deal with Moscow. Three thousand US troops will be sent to Poland, Germany and Romania. “It is important to send a strong signal, not only to Vladimir Putin but to the world,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. Meanwhile, the United States offers the Russian president a pact not to deploy offensive missiles and forces for combat missions in Ukraine, in the context of mutual disarmament in Europe

While the United States has decided to send 3,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe to strengthen the NATO military presence in the event of an invasion of Ukraine – in a move that Moscow has called “destructive” – ​​an attempt at mediation arrives from Kiev. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the country is ready to start negotiations with Russia. “We will be ready, but the other party must agree”, Reznikov said. The negotiations could be held “in Istanbul, as well as in Geneva or Vienna – said the Ukrainian minister, quoted by the agency. Interfax – or in any place independent of one of the parties “. Meanwhile, parallel to the deployment of the American military, as revealed by the Spanish newspaper El País, US President Joe Biden, however, would have put pen to paper a compromise with Putin, meeting the repeatedly discussed security guarantees requested by the Kremlin. The picture would be that of mutual disarmament in Europe, while the United States – together with NATO – seem to rule out an agreement that would prevent Kiev from entering the Atlantic Pact, as requested several times by Moscow. European diplomacy continues to move: Holland, France, Germany and the United Kingdom intensify talks with Kiev and Moscow to avoid the risk of a conflict (THE SKY TG24 REPORTAGE FROM UKRAINE).

US soldiers in Europe read also



Ukraine, Russian ships in the Mediterranean. Defense: They do not violate Italian waters The military initiative announced by the Pentagon foresees the sending of 2 thousand American soldiers to Poland and Germany and one thousand to Romania, at the request of the government in Bucharest. “It is important to send a strong signal, not only to Vladimir Putin but to the world,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. But Washington assures: it will only serve to reassure the countries on the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, but the military will not be deployed as combat troops in Kiev. Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she would no longer define the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “imminent”, as it did last week, prompting immediate criticism from President Volodymyr Zelensky. Psaki, however, insists: it will not be “imminent”, but the invasion could start “at any moment”.

The revelations of El País read also



Ukraine, Draghi-Putin phone call: commitment to resolve the crisis El País claims to have come into possession of the written answers that the US and NATO have given to the Russian requests. The United States would be ready to make some concessions, proposing to Russia an agreement under which both sides would undertake not to deploy “offensive ground missiles and permanent forces for combat missions” in Ukraine. Moscow would also be given guarantees that Tomahwk cruise missiles, capable of reaching Russian territory, will not be deployed at NATO bases in Romania and Bulgaria, which host the Aegis system. In return, the Kremlin would have to do the same in two Russian bases of its choice. There were no denials on what the Spanish newspaper revealed, but the only official comment came from Ukraine: “We would not object,” said Minister Kuleba, stressing that the pact would force the Russians to withdraw their forces from the parties. of the country beyond the control of Kiev.

Erdogan: “We ask to refrain from the conflict”

The Ukrainian defense negotiation proposal comes on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Kiev. “Ukraine is a strategic partner and we support its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Turkish head of state said in the morning. Turkey is following “closely the tensions in the region and the challenges Ukraine is facing, as a country in the Black Sea region we support a peaceful resolution of the conflict and ask all parties to refrain from confrontation,” said Erdogan, who he offers his “contribution to reducing tensions in the region”, in the hope that “the tensions can be overcome”.

European diplomacy deepening



“Letters from Ukraine”, the report by Sky TG24 European leaders continue to move. Yesterday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte went to Kiev, then French President Macron announced that “in the next few hours” he will discuss the crisis with Biden, without excluding flying to Moscow to promote a diplomatic solution with both sides. “There will be no security and stability for our Europe if Europeans are unable to defend themselves” and “to build a common solution with all their neighbors, including the Russians,” Macron said. , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke of a visit to Putin that could take place “soon”, after the journey to Washington on February 7. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have already spoken with Putin. the head of the Kremlin would have expressed the need for NATO to respond adequately to Russia’s requests, while the second would have said that the US has so far “ignored fundamental questions” about the security guarantees requested by Russia.