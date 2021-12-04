Ukraine, Biden warns Putin a few days before the US-Russia bilateral summit: “We will prevent him from invading the country”

The videoconference meeting next week between Vladimir Putin And Joe Biden comes with a new peak of tension reached today on the Ukrainian front. The tenant of the White House, after weeks of provocations, threats, and troop movements on the border with the territories controlled by fly, has issued a warning to his Russian counterpart stating that he is ready to impose unprecedented penalties in case of a new invasion ofUkraine.

He was the adviser to the Kremlin, Iuri Ushakov, to reveal that a date has been agreed for the summit after Putin’s visit on Monday India, but that will not be announced until all the details are finalized. There are many topics on the agenda, from “unsatisfactory” bilateral relations to strategic stability, fromIran at the Libya until’Afghanistan. But on top of it all remains the Ukrainian crisis, with Moscow’s request for “Legal guarantees” against the further expansion of NATO to the east.

Joe Biden foretold strong deterrent measures against the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, on whose borders Moscow has amassed over 100 thousand soldiers. “I am putting together what will be the most complete and meaningful package of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Putin to proceed and do what people fear they can do”, explained the president, ensuring that he is in constant contact with European partners. In the previous days, his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, he had told the Born to have “proof” that Moscow is contemplating a blitz in Ukraine, threatening painful economic sanctions that would risk undermining an economy like Russia’s largely dependent on hydrocarbons.

The Kremlin continues to reject accusations and suspicions, claiming its right to move and amass troops within the country’s borders. But it is clear to many observers that Putin is playing his game of chess by increasing the pressures on Kiev and on the West to obtain what it has not had up to now: the legally binding guarantee that the Alliance will not come close to the Russian border. The head of state of Moscow wants to keep buffer states with Europe. And if the Belarus for now it is not in question, the risk remains that Georgia and especially Ukraine sooner or later they enter NATO. The Alliance had officially opened the door to Kiev in 2008 and in 2014 a real possibility began to be seen, after the pro-Western uprising of Maidan and the flight of the pro-Russian president Viktor Ianukovich. Putin reacted by annexing the Crimea. But now Ukraine does not want to give up this prospect. Abandoning it “is not an option”, assured the foreign minister of Kiev Dmytro Kuleba. “I reject this idea that we must guarantee something to Russia, it is Moscow that must guarantee that it will not continue its aggression against any country”, he warned, defining as “absolutely inappropriate for Russia to have any influence on the decisions taken by another Sovereign country “.