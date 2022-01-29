Ukraine, Biden will send troops to Eastern Europe. Russia replies: anti-aircraft sent to Belarus. Nato: “Ready to react”

Joe Biden returns to raise the tone of Ukrainian crisis and announces the sending “in the short term” of a first, limited number of American troops in Eastern Europe, both to protect themselves in the event of a possible Russian invasion and as a deterrent action. “I will send troops to Eastern Europe in the countries of Born in the short term. Not many, ”he said returning from a visit to Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania. The Pentagon put 8,500 soldiers on alert for possible deployment. On the other side, fly sent in Belarus a battery of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft defense system: “The units of the Russian armed forces participating in the response tests of the state of the union continue the deployment in Belarus – reads a defense statement – Another train brought a battery of the ground-to-air missile system to the unloading station Pantsir-S of the Eastern Military District “. The exercises will serve to “strengthen the protection of the state border to prevent the penetration of armed groups, block the delivery channels of weapons and ammunition, as well as search, block and destroy illegal armed formations”, it is specified.

Interviewed by Press, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, confirms that the Alliance is ready for one rapid military reaction in the event that the situation were to degenerate, but to still prefer the path of dialogue. “Our message is that if Russia will once again use force against Ukraine will have to pay a high price, with economic and political sanctions – he said – We will provide support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense and of course we are also ready to protect and defend all allies. We have made it clear that there will be sanctions. Furthermore, the support provided by the allies to Ukraine, the equipment and the training, will cost Russia dearly because the Ukrainian army is much more prepared, trained and equipped than in 2014. And if Russia’s goal is to have less NATO to its boundaries, will get the opposite. In case of aggression, this time too we will send more forces. We believe in the role of diplomacy and dialogue and we will continue along this path, without forgetting that in this case the aggressor is Russia ”.

And Stoltenberg also explained that he had received the support, among others, of Mario Draghi: “I met Prime Minister Draghi in Rome before Christmas. And we also participated together in the meeting with President Biden last Monday. There was a clear message from Prime Minister Draghi, from all the other European leaders and of course also from Biden: we are ready to impose sanctions, ”he said.