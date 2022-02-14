Ukraine, Biden-Zelensky interview | “Don’t fly over the Black Sea”

“Do not fly over the Black Sea, but no to the closure of the airspace” Although the Dutch flag carrier KLM has already stopped flights and Ukrainian skies are effectively shunned by many carriers, with insurance companies slipping away and a flight from Portugal to Kiev by the local company SkyUp was forced to land in Moldova on Saturday for decision of the company that operated it, Kiev insists on not wanting to close its skies.

“It doesn’t make sense and it would look a lot like self-isolation,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency. The government is committed to “preventing risks for airlines”, but at the same time advises against flying over the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday, in conjunction with the Russian maxi-naval exercise.

Berlin: “Putin untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck” Hand in hand with diplomatic failures, the fear of an armed invasion is growing even among the most prudent chancellors so far. Starting with Berlin, which on the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visits to Kiev and Moscow raises the tone and speaks of a “critical” situation, threatening “immediate” sanctions. A position also reaffirmed by Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the day of his re-election as president. “I appeal to President Putin: untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck. Join us on the road to the preservation of peace in Europe. And do not underestimate the strength of democracy”, warned the German head of state in the his inauguration speech.

Blinken and the fear of a false pretext “No one should be surprised if Russia creates an accident to justify the military action it had always planned”, reiterated US Secretary of State Blinken, once again sounding the alarm on the “false pretext” to invade Ukraine.

Biden: “Ready for a quick and decisive response” Coordination with the allies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains constant. After an interview in the late morning with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who reiterated the solidarity of the 27, a new briefing with Biden arrived, who updated him after the phone call with Putin. The White House reiterated that in the event of Russian aggression the response will come “quickly and decisively”, explaining that the two leaders agreed “on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence”.