Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The NYT: “Moscow could move nuclear weapons near the US coast”

Tension rises again between Russia And Ukraine, after cyberattack to various institutional sites of Kiev two days ago. And today the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation makes it known that “all the evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyber attack”. “Moscow – they add in the release issued – continues to conduct one hybrid warfare“Against Ukraine” which has been going on since 2014 “. And meanwhile the New York Times reports that the Kremlin may move its own nuclear weapons placing them not far from the American coasts.

Not just the troops of fly amassed on the eastern borders of the country and which for months have caused fear a Kiev and international allies a new one military invasion, along the lines of that in Crimea of 2014. Now the country of Vladimir Putin, according to Ukraine’s version, is trying to undermine the president’s estate Volodymyr Zelensky also by exploiting cyberattacks. Russia’s “goal” is not just to intimidate society. It is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine by stopping the work of the public sector and undermining citizens’ trust in the authorities ”, the ministry continues in the note urging Ukrainians“ not to panic. All personal data is protected reliably in state records ”.

Meanwhile, from Kremlin apparently relaxing messages arrive, at least on the military front with Ukraine. The spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Cnn in fact, he admitted that the tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine “is too high” and defined “extremely dangerous the situation for our continent. There is too much tension at the border, there is too much tension in this part of Europe, ”he added. This is why, he continued, “we are insisting on receiving a direct response to our concerns, an extremely specific response to our extremely specific proposals”. In recent days, after the fruitless talks a Geneva, Brussels And Vienna, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has in fact given until next week a United States And Born to respond to the requests for guarantees made by Moscow, starting with the commitment not to enlarge the Alliance to include Ukraine.

In the interview, Peskov nevertheless dismissed allegations of Russian military escalation or an attack on Ukraine. “You see that this is not happening – he said – This is the first thing, the second and that we have listened to the statement of the American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and promised to publish the evidence of the accusations within 24 hours. If I’m not mistaken, we are still waiting for them ”. The reference is also to the alarm launched in recent days by US intelligence, according to which Russia has already sent operational on the ground in Ukraine and “Saboteurs” to create the pretext for an accident and invade the east of the country. “You know, we live in a world of false accusations, of fake news and in a world of lies. And until it is proven in some way, by something visible or understandable, we will continue to assume that it is a fake news or false accusations ”.

Not only. According to reports from the New York Times, Russia could move its own nuclear weapons placing them not far from the American coasts, recreating a scenario that evokes the missile crisis Cubans of the 1962. This is one of the measures proposed by Russian officials on the sidelines of negotiations between Moscow and Western countries last week in case Putin’s requests are not met. “Some of his officials have suggested that he might prosecute security interests of Russia in different ways: “There have been suggestions, never explicit, that nuclear weapons could be moved,” says the Nyt.