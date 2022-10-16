Ukraine bombs fuel depot in border region, Russia says [VIDEO]

A bombardment caused a fire on Saturday at a fuel depot in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, reported the governor of the Belgorod region, the target of several attacks in recent days.

“They bomb us again. A shell hit an oil depot,” Russian Governor Viacheslav Gladkov said in a message on Telegram accompanied by a photo of large black smoke coming out of a burning building.

Firefighters are fighting the flames, but “there is no risk to the population,” he added.

The Russian public press agency TASS indicated, citing an anonymous source from the emergency services, that the deposit was in the town of Razumnoie-71, near the city of Belgorod, capital of the region of the same name.

Russia last week denounced a “considerable increase” in Ukrainian attacks on several border regions, including Belgorod, Kursk and Briansk.

A Belgorod power station was hit by a shelling from Ukraine on Friday, leading to power outages, according to the local governor.

There were also attacks on an ammunition depot and a residential building on Thursday, and another shelling on Monday killed a 74-year-old woman in the town of Chebekino in the same region.

(With information from AFP)

