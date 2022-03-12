Ukraine calls for USDT blocking in Russia and Tether refuses

Key facts: Tether refused to block Russian customers, unless legally required to do so.

Companies like Mastercard, Visa and PayPal have already blocked Russian users.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is once again putting pressure on the cryptocurrency industry to block its operations in Russia.

On this occasion, Fedorov addressed Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether, the issuing company of the stablecoin Tether (USDT), so that he stop any dealings with the russians. In his opinion, they must do so in the name of peace.

“Today, the entire democratic world has united against Russia to economically punish the bloody invaders,” commented the Ukrainian official, this March 11.

In response to a call from the official Fedorov, Ardoino replied that they will not block russian usersunless they are forced to do so by order of regulators.

“Our view is that the actions of a government do not necessarily represent the wishes of individuals. Unless the regulatory authorities by which we are governed tell us otherwise, we want to protect the accounts of all our clients », he explained to the media.

Blocking a stablecoin like Tether could strongly hinder the dynamics of the cryptocurrency exchange, since it has become a key piece of that ecosystem allowing liquidity management. Currently, it is the largest stablecoin with a market cap reaching $80 billion.

But Tether’s position is the same as they had in previous days, bitcoin exchanges (BTC) and cryptocurrencies such as Binance and Kraken, as CriptoNoticias reported.

Tether believes that the actions of a government do not necessarily represent the wishes of the population of a country. Source: tether.io.

“Cryptocurrencies are intended to provide greater financial freedom to people around the world,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance.

For his part, Jesse Powell, CEO of Kraken, indicated that that can only be done through legal mechanisms.

Powell said he understood the request, but Kraken cannot freeze the accounts of its Russian clients without a legal requirement to do so. “The Russians must be aware that such a requirement could be imminent,” he said.

Given the negative responses from the directors of the exchanges, it was revealed to the media that the Ukrainian government plans to take legal steps that force these platforms to freeze Russian addresses. “We plan to make legal demands. We are preparing letters,” said Yulia Parkhomenko, head of the group of experts on virtual assets at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s request to companies in the cryptocurrency industry is in line with a call made in recent days by US President Joe Biden for exchanges to help prevent Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from being a scape valve for sanctioned Russian individuals and organizations.

It is an issue that also worries governments and regulators in Europe and other countries around the world who oppose the Russian invasion.

Other companies have taken action against Russia

Although some exchanges do not stop providing their services to users from Russia, one that did take a step in that direction was the American exchange Coinbase.

Faced with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the company indicated that they “play a vital role in promoting national security and deterring illegal aggression.”

So they made the decision to block more than 25,000 addresses related to Russian persons or entities that they are allegedly involved in alleged illicit activities, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

Other payment companies such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express and PayPal, also decided to cease their operations in Russian territory.

Thecards issued in Russia by the three companies do not work outside the countryand cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation.

For its part, PayPal condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and also suspended its operations on Russian territory.