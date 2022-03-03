Ukraine cancels airdrop with which it intended to reward cryptocurrency donors

Ukraine has canceled the airdrop it had planned to launch today to reward people who had donated bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies to support the conflict the country is facing as a result of Russia’s invasion of its territory.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Federov ad On twitter the government’s decision to cancel the plans it had confirmed the day before. In his post, the official said that the rewards giveaway had been canceled after submitting it for consideration.

After careful consideration, we decided to cancel the airdrop. Every day there are more and more people ready to help Ukraine fight against aggression. Instead, we will soon announce NFTs to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We have no plans to issue fungible tokens. Mykhailo Federov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on Twitter.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, those who made donations to the official Ukrainian cryptocurrency addresses before 6:00 p.m. today, participated in the launch of gift tokens.

So far the reasons why the government decided to cancel the promised airdrop are unknown. However, on Twitter it is speculated that there was a ruling that prevented the government from continuing with what he would have started to do.

Wu Blockchain, an Ecosystem Reporter, he pointed that “there are suspicions that the Peaceful World token that the Ukrainian government airdropped is fake and has been flagged by Etherscan as a problematic address.”

Apparently what happened is that the official Ukrainian cryptocurrency wallet started sending tokens to multiple addresses, as planned, but Etherscan marked the token address as spam. “This token is reported to have been used to trick people into thinking it was sent from a known address and may be spam or phishing. Treat it with caution,” says a notice on the site.