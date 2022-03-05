Ukraine cancels rewards for donating crypto overnight. Instead it will sell NFTs

After raising more than 47 million dollars in donations through Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether, the Ukrainian government explained through its Twitter account that it would compensate the followers with an airdrop. But a day later he changed his mind, switching to NFTs.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: “every day there are more people willing to help Ukraine fight aggression. Instead, we will soon announce NFT to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine”. The reason appears to be a security issue, since donations via cryptocurrencies were at risk of a phishing attack.

The Ukrainian government leads the way in leveraging the resources of the crypto world

Fedorov is the same one who asked Elon Musk to activate Starlink in Ukraine to have internet. The Ukrainian government is being very active on social media and is establishing itself as one of the most proactive governments in the use of cryptocurrencies.

Since the end of February, the Ukrainian government accepts donations in Bitcoin and Ethereum to a particular blockchain address. However, it is very easy for that address to be maliciously changed to another. Either posing as an official body or pointing to another address. A phishing attack that would have already occurred.

After careful consideration we decided to cancel the airdrop. Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine to fight back the aggression. Instead, we will announce NFTs to support Ukrainian Armed Forces soon. We DO NOT HAVE any plans to issue any fungible tokens — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 3, 2022

For reward multiple donations, the Ukrainian government explained that it would conduct a special airdrop with rewards. However, the next day they changed this strategy for another that they consider safer: NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens). The government wanted to reward those who donated money, but the airdrop route did not seem the safest.

We have an example with the sale of the flag of Ukraine, whose NFT managed to sell for 6.75 million dollars. This sale was driven by a particular community. Now it is the Ukrainian government itself that intends to pick up the baton and sell NFTs to achieve two things: continue to have a mechanism with which to contribute to the country and reward this investment with something.

🇺🇦 2,250 ETH / $6.75M USD CONTRIBUTED TO THE UKRAINIAN FLAG NFT 🇺🇦 Thank you to all who supported our project 🙏 Next steps: POAP for all those who donated to partybid, work with Come Back Alive on safely transferring funds You may still donate ETH directly to ukrainedao.eth pic.twitter.com/GsQBLzHIVK — UkraineDAO (@Ukraine_DAO) March 2, 2022

Some users on Twitter point out that donations do not have to receive rewards. Well, after all, they are done selflessly. With the initial idea of ​​the airdrop and now with the NFTs, what the Ukrainian government wants is to promote donations, in this case via NFTs that, if they become popular, can be resold at a higher price. Namely, try to create a bubble with the price of Ukrainian NFTs to get more funding than with traditional donations.

It has not yet been announced what form they will take these NFTs from the Ukrainian government, how much they will cost and where they can be obtained. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies continue to be an increasingly present means of financing to face the war in Ukraine.