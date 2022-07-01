Ukraine celebrates its first major victory in weeks: Russian troops withdrew from Snake Island

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine.- Russia withdrew on Thursday his troops from an island in the Black Sea where he faced incessant Ukrainian attacks, news that gave kyiv a respite after weeks of bad news on the front lines in the east of the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it pulled its troops out of the snake island (Zmiyinyy), outside the port of Odessa, in what he described as a “goodwill gesture” because they have already “fulfilled the objectives” in that enclave.

The withdrawal has shown that “the Russian Federation was not hampering the efforts of the United Nations to establish a humanitarian corridor to remove agricultural products of Ukrainian territory,” he added.

Russia added that “the ball is now on Ukraine’s side”, and accused its neighbor of not yet having demined its Black Sea coast.

“There are no longer any Russian troops on Snake Island. Our Armed Forces did a great job”, said the Ukrainian presidential aide Andryi Yermak On twitter.

The military command of southern Ukraine wrote on Facebook that overnight Russia “hurriedly evacuated the remnants of its squad” from the island after “attacks by our missile and artillery units.” He noted that the island is “covered in fire” and posted a photo of what appears to be the island with clouds of smoke.

The Ukrainian army greeted this Thursday the “liberation of a strategic territory” after Russia announced the withdrawal of its forces from the island of Snakes, in the Black Sea, occupied since the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, celebrated the news on his Telegram channel: “I thank the defenders of the Odessa region who have done everything possible to liberate a strategically important territory.”

kyiv and the West accuse Moscow of blockading Ukrainian ports to prevent grain exports, contributing to the global food crisis. The Kremlin denies the accusations and says that Ukraine must remove the sea mines to allow safe navigation in the area.

Russia seized the island in the early days of the war, apparently hoping to use it to control the area and use it as a base for an attack on Odessa. The Ukrainians continually attacked the Russian forces stationed there and turned it into a resistance symbol after a group of Ukrainian guards defending it rejected in a radio message the order to surrender launched from a Russian ship.

After the news broke, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to it in a press conference after the NATO summit in Madrid: “In the end, it will be impossible for Putin to subdue a country that does not accept his rule.”

Meanwhile, in the east, Moscow’s attempt to wrest control of the entire Donbass region from kyiv, Russophone majority, focuses on Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian stronghold in the Lugansk province. Russian soldiers and their separatist allies control 95% of that province and nearly half of Donetsk, which form the country’s industrial heartland.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Kremlin forces were shelling Lysychansk and fighting Ukrainian defenders around an oil refinery outside the city.

Lugansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian reconnaissance units tried to enter Lysychansk on Wednesday but were repelled by Ukrainian forces. The Russians were also trying to block a road used to distribute supplies and completely surround the city, he added.

“The Russians have brought practically all their forces to take the city,” Haidai pointed out.

On a visit to Turkmenistan early on Thursday, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, assured that his objectives in Ukraine did not change since the beginning of the war. And he pointed out that they were “the liberation of Donbas, the protection of its population and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.” The president did not mention his original goals of “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” the country.

Putin also denied that Moscow has adjusted its strategy by failing to take kyiv in the first days of the conflict. “As you can see, the troops are moving and reaching the marks that were set for them for a given stage of this combat work. Everything is going according to plan,” Putin said at a news conference.

