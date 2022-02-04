Ukraine, China alongside Russia: “destabilizing US influence”. Erdogan (NATO) attacks the West: “he only made things worse”

Vladimir Putin has a strong ally in Ukrainian crisis. Not just the ‘satellite’ states still linked to fly from the post-Soviet era: this time to take sides with him is the Chinese president Xi Jinping. The two had a meeting a Beijingwhere the Russian leader arrived on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Olympic Gamesthus becoming the first leader to meet the general secretary of the Communist Party of China in the last two years. And the message the two sent through a joint note is a j’accuse against the Born: American influence is “Destabilizing” in Europe and Asia and the two countries oppose a possible future expansion of NATO in Europe, underlining “the negative influence for peace and stability in the region of the strategy of the United States inIndo-Pacific”And saying“ worried ”about the creation in 2020 of Aukusthe military alliance between use, Great Britain And Australia. And they added: “No country can or must guarantee its security isolated from the global security context and at the expense of the security of other countries”.

On this occasion the two countries signed an agreement for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Moscow to Beijing: “Our oil companies have prepared very good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to the People’s Republic of China and also in the gas industry a step forward has been made – said Putin – I am referring to the new contract for the supply of gas to China from the Russian Far East of 10 billion cubic meters ”. An agreement that further strengthens the relations between the two countries prior to the Atlantic block. Relations with China indeed stressed the leader of the Kremlinare of one “unprecedented” quality: “As far as our bilateral relations are concerned, they have progressed in a spirit of friendship, of strategic partnership. They have acquired a truly unprecedented character, ”she said.

The position of the two world leaders is not limited to their alliance, however, but also finds an edge within the same Bornespecially in the figure of the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhich is trying to carve out a role of mediator in this umpteenth clash between the Atlantic Pact and Russia: “I say it openly – he declared in an interview with Cnn Turkish – Unfortunately, Westerners have not so far helped to resolve the conflict. They only made things worse“.

On the other side of the Mediterranean, however, attempts to re-establish a constructive diplomatic channel with Moscow are alternated with accusations and the attitude of the Federation on the border with Ukraine, where they are now amassed more than 100 thousand soldiers. “Russia is exerting military pressure on Ukraine and using gas supplies as leverage on usHere because Nord Stream 2 cannot be excluded from the list of sanctionsthis is very clear “, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenin an interview with newspapers Les Echos And Handelsblatt. And on the high prices of energy, the head of Berlaymont building criticize explicitly “Gazprom’s reliability”: “In the face of increased demand and rising prices – he said – other gas suppliers have significantly increased their deliveries, but not Gazprom. The company, which belongs to the Russian state, sows doubts about its reliability ”, even if excludes immediate risks on procurement “If Russia and Gazprom honor their commitments”.

The president of the Commission also offers some specifics on the sanctions decided by the Western bloc in the event of an invasion by the Moscow army: the European sanctions coordinated with partners such as the US will go “from limiting access to foreign capitalto the export controls” from “high-tech components”Which Russia“ cannot easily replace in sectors such as artificial intelligence they armamentsi quantum computersi laser ei space travel“.

The dialogue, however, is not eliminated. The French president Emmanuel Macron he will go to Russia on Monday and to Ukraine on Tuesday, the Elysée said, while the German chancellor Olaf Scholz will fly to Moscow on February 15.