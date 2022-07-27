Ukraine claims it is advancing on territories seized by Russia

Video summary of the war Ukraine – Russia: July 26 4:39

(CNN Spanish) — Ukraine said in the last hours that it attacked a key bridge for Russia in Kherson, and that its troops are advancing in other regions in an attempt to recover territory. The bridge is used to reinforce and resupply the Russian occupation forces in the south.

In addition, the United States approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a US military hospital in Germany.

See the main news of the Russian war in Ukraine this Wednesday, July 27.

Ukraine confirms the attack on a major bridge in Kherson and affirms that there is progress in other parts of the region

Ukrainian authorities confirmed a new attack on a key bridge used to reinforce and resupply Russian occupying forces in southern Ukraine.

Multiple social media videos posted Tuesday night showed several large detonations near the Antonivskyi Bridge, the main crossing point of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, which essentially links Ukraine with Russian-annexed Crimea.

Nataliya Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Operational Command, told Ukrainian television: “Yes, there were hits on the bridge, and they were accurate.”

a bit of context: The Antonivskyi Bridge is one of three that had previously been hit by long-range Ukrainian artillery in an effort to disrupt Russian reinforcements and supplies moving into Kherson from Crimea.

Ukrainian officials have previously said their goal is to allow civilian traffic to continue using the bridge while making it impassable for heavy equipment.

Last week, Russian state media reported that Ukraine used Western-supplied long-range missiles to attack the bridge for two days in a row, causing extensive damage.

“Our forces are keeping strategic logistics and transportation routes, which are of critical importance to the enemy, under fire control. We are not destroying the infrastructure; we are destroying the enemy’s plans,” Humeniuk said.

The Antonivskyi Bridge suffered “significant” damage, said Yurii Sobolevskyi, first deputy head of the Kherson regional council.

Sobolevskyi said the Russians were not letting anyone near the bridge, but restoration would take a long time and pose problems for Moscow forces.

Russia downplays impact: Deputy head of the Russian-backed administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said the “hysteria being spread in the media about how the war is going to be decided on this bridge, is just bluffing.”

“Now the bridge is closed to traffic, which only makes life difficult for the people of Kherson and the Kherson region. Let me stress again that the outcome of the hostilities, the counter-attack, will not be dictated by his performance [del ejército]Stremousov said.

Counteroffensive in the south: Humeniuk, a spokesman for Operational Command South, also said Ukrainian forces had made advances north of Kherson.

“The counteroffensive in southern Ukraine is advancing. The Russian army is demoralized,” he said.

He said that two towns – Andriyivka and Lozove – had been liberated, and that Ukrainian forces were reinforcing their positions. The Ukrainian offensive on Kherson began in late May, but has made only modest progress so far.

US Approves Treatment of Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers at US Military Hospital in Germany

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a US military hospital in Germany, according to a memo obtained by CNN and confirmed by two US defense officials.

The plan will allow Ukrainian troops to be treated in a US military hospital for the first time since Russia invaded the country in February. It allows up to 18 wounded soldiers to be treated at one time at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the huge hospital in Germany where the military has for years treated American service members who suffered combat wounds.

Austin offered verbal guidance in late May to start offering treatment to wounded Ukrainian soldiers, according to the note. On June 29, Austin formalized the verbal guidance in a memorandum titled “Guidance for Medical Treatment of Wounded Ukrainian Service Members.”

Although the plan received final approval almost a month ago, Landstuhl has yet to receive any Ukrainian service members for his medical care.

The official said that the purpose of the memorandum was to eliminate all the bureaucracy that could delay the process of offering treatment in case of need. The plan would allow treatment if no facilities were available in Ukraine or a closer country. Landstuhl is about 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

If Landstuhl were to receive wounded Ukrainian troops, the service members would have to leave Ukraine by train or car before the United States, which has no troops in Ukraine, could airlift them to Ramstein Air Base.

Kremlin vows to take “similar measures” on Western media after Russia Today broadcast ban

The Kremlin vowed to take “similar pressure measures” on Western media after an EU court upheld the broadcast ban on Russia’s state-run media channel, Russia Today (RT).

This Wednesday, the General Court of the European Union dismissed an appeal filed by Russia Today France, the French version of the channel, in which it appealed to the EU measures that prohibit the chain from broadcasting in the EU.

According to a statement from the General Court, RT France presented four pleas, based on the violation of the rights of defence, freedom of expression and information, the right to business and the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of nationality.

The court dismissed the appeal “in its entirety”, ruling in particular that “the nature and extent of the temporary ban” on the EU measures do not call into question freedom of expression.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quick to respond to the ruling, stressing that Russia will not take “any soft stance” in return.

“The attack on freedom of expression and the media in European countries, including France, worries us and we regret it. Of course, we are taking and will take similar measures of pressure on the Western media operating in our country” Peskov said.

He expressed his hope that the station will be able to “find loopholes” that will allow it to resume “its much-needed broadcasts.”

In the ruling, the court underlines that the EU “cannot be criticized” for including a temporary ban on the broadcast of content by media financed by the Russian state “as it considers that these media would support the military aggression of the Federation Russian against Ukraine”.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using Zaporizhia NPP as a fortress

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, accused Russian soldiers of using the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as a fortress from which to shoot.

“The occupants started to use heavy weapons near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in residential areas. This situation has been observed for the last week. The occupants are shelling the opposite bank of the river, the city of Nikopol,” Orlov told the Ukrainian broadcaster Espreso TV. “They know very well that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not respond to these attacks, since they can damage the nuclear power plant.”

“Therefore, the occupants use the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as a fortress,” he added.

Orlov is not inside Enerhodar, as the city has been under Russian occupation since the first days of the war, but he says he remains in close communication with residents inside the city.

“The occupiers are using the workers of the nuclear power plant and the inhabitants of the area as hostages,” he said. “They kidnap people in order to get money or other benefits. People are kept in basements.”

Ukraine says fighting continues near Donetsk town of Bakhmut

Ukrainian officials say fighting continues around the eastern city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region as Russian forces make gains in the area.

A video posted on social media in the last 24 hours shows Russian forces in control of a power plant near the Novoluhanske settlement, which has been a battlefield for several weeks.

The Army General Staff said fighting was continuing in the area, but the Russians had failed to approach the nearby town of Soledar, according to its operational update on Wednesday.

Hostilities continued in two areas immediately west of the power plant, but Russian forces had suffered casualties and had withdrawn, it added.

Slovyansk: The General Staff reported heavy Russian tank and artillery fire on settlements in a wide arc north of Sloviansk, a major target of the Russian operation. Essentially, the front lines in this region have not changed for several weeks, with the Ukrainians repeatedly claiming to have repulsed Russian assaults.

Ukrainian forces continue to defend the pocket of territory they still hold on the border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The General Staff said another assault by Russian forces in the Verkhniokamianske area had failed.

Putin and Erdogan will discuss the agreement on cereals and military cooperation next week in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss military and technical cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Sochi in southern Russia next week, the Kremlin said.

“Yes, the issue of military-technical cooperation will certainly be discussed in Sochi,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to Peskov, military-technical cooperation between Russia and Turkey is constantly on the agenda, and “the very fact that interaction takes place in such a sensitive area indicates that, in general, the entire complex of relations is at a very high level.” tall”.

Asked if the grain export issue will also be raised during the meeting, Peskov said the two presidents will be able to assess how the Istanbul agreements on grain shipments are being implemented.

“The agreement must start to be implemented now, the process will start. It will be a good opportunity to exchange views in Sochi on how it fits in with the agreements reached,” Peskov said.

Putin and Erdogan last met in Tehran last week. On Friday, Ukraine and Russia reached a deal that would allow vital grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to resume. The agreement was negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul.