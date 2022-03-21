Ukraine claims it killed the ‘number two’ of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

The Ukrainian authorities assured this Sunday, March 20, that a sniper killed the deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, based in the port of Sevastopol, in Crimena. The deceased would be Andrei Palii, the first high command of the Russian Navy killed in this war.

This was reported by the Europa Press news agency, which pointed out that there is no official Russian confirmation of Palii’s death, although Ukrainian sources suggest that he died during a military operation near Miariúpol, in southern Ukraine. To this loss should be added five generals of the Army, always according to Ukrainian sources.

Palii, born in kyiv in 1993, did not enlist in the Ukrainian Army, but entered the Russian Navy, in the Northern Fleet. Later he was assigned to the Russian nuclear missile launcher ‘Peter the Great’ and served as deputy director of the Sevastopol Naval Academy.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022, shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Drama theater in Mariupol, Ukraine and the area around it. Reference photography. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) – Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP

On the other hand, the Russian authorities proposed to the Government of Volodímir Zelenski that from 9:00 a.m. on Monday humanitarian corridors be opened to the east and west of the city of Mariúpol and a ceasefire to facilitate displacement. Russia has denounced that “neo-Nazis” are holding 130,000 civilians hostage in the city.

“Up to 130,000 civilians and 184 foreign citizens from six countries are now being held hostage in the city”declared the director of the Russian National Defense Control Center, General Mijail Mizintsev, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“In order to save human lives and preserve the infrastructure of the city of Mariupol, guided exclusively by humanitarian principles and intercepted radio communications today in which desperate neo-Nazis have taken over the situation and the senselessness of offering further resistance, the Russian Federation It will open at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time tomorrow, March 21, humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to the east and, after an agreement with Ukraine, to the west,” added Mizintsev.

As for the Ukrainian fighters, Mizintsev called on them to lay down their arms and leave for areas under Ukrainian control and promised them that their lives would be spared.

Mizintsev explained that at 8:00 a.m. communication will be established with the Ukrainian side to facilitate the exchange of information. Half an hour later, Russian forces and pro-Russian militias in Donetsk “will declare a full ceasefire.”

For this, flags will be raised on the front: red on the Russian side, white on the Ukrainian side and once the ceasefire is confirmed by all parties, the lists of evacuees will be agreed upon and at 9:00 the evacuation will begin. “The Ukrainian side has already been notified,” the Russian general said.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ukrainian fighters and foreign militiamen will be able to go out. At 11:00 the convoys with humanitarian aid will penetrate, from the east the Russian; from the west, the Ukrainian. The routes will be checked by Russian demining units.

Mizintsev explained that those who want to evacuate to Russia will be organized into columns by the Russian authorities and those who want to leave for territory controlled by kyivwill be evacuated in columns formed by the Ukrainian authorities.

“If the kyiv authorities abandon us again to die as martyrs, we ask those who value their own lives to make the decision for themselves, lay down their weapons and leave the city,” the general said.

Mizintsev noted that they expect a response from kyiv before 5:00 a.m. on March 21, Moscow time.

*With information from Europa Press

As it is news of global interest, all content on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be freely accessible to our readers on all SEMANA digital platforms.