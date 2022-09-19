Ukraine claims Russia bombed another nuclear power plant

Moscow says it is willing to negotiate the fate of American prisoners in Russia, but accused the United States of engaging in “media madness” after President Joe Biden met in person with the families of two American detainees last week.

Biden met separately with relatives of professional basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan at the White House on Friday, marking the first time he has met them in person since they were both detained.

“Instead of fulfilling its direct official duties — maintaining contacts with host country diplomats — the US embassy in Moscow engages in a kind of media madness,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, in a statement on Telegram on Monday, pointing to the videos and “funny photos” released by the US embassy in Moscow, as well as the Biden meeting.

“Relatives were unable to get a clear explanation from the President of the United States about Russia’s demands for a prisoner exchange,” he said, adding that he learned details of the meeting through a CNN report quoting Cherelle Griner. Brittney’s wife.

She added that she herself would have to address the relatives of Whelan and Griner.

“We have stated many times that we are ready to negotiate to resolve the fate of US citizens sentenced in Russia and of Russian citizens sentenced in the United States.”

“If the US Embassy in Moscow has a minute of free time, it will communicate it to President Biden, and he, in turn, will communicate it to the relatives of Whelan and Griner,” Zakharova said.

Following Griner’s conviction in August, the United States and Russia indicated they were willing to hold talks on a prisoner swap.

Griner was arrested in February, accused of carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The two-time US basketball Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to drug charges, saying she accidentally put them in when she was in a hurry. She has been sentenced to nine years, along with a fine of about US$16,400. Her legal team in Russia has appealed the sentence.

Whelan has been jailed in Russia for more than three years after being convicted of espionage charges he denies. He was sentenced in June 2020 to 16 years in prison in a trial that US officials denounced as unfair.

At the meetings, Biden reiterated “his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safe and sound,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday. a statement. “The president welcomed the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and he recognized that every minute they’re on hold is one minute too many.”