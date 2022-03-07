Ukraine claims that more than 11,000 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the invasion

The Ukrainian Army has assured this Sunday that more than 11,000 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the estimates of the Ukrainian military forces, only on Saturday more than 650 wounded Russian soldiers were transferred from the front to the Brianki Central City Hospital in Lugansk.

Added to the human casualties is the destruction, always according to the Ukrainian Army, of 285 tanks, 109 artillery systems and 48 helicopters, according to the balance collected by Ukrinform.

The Russian Army has not confirmed these figures and has limited itself to providing its own estimates of military targets more than 2,200 targets since the start of what they call “special operation in Ukraine”, as reported by the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov.

Specifically, Russia claims to have destroyed 76 command centers, 111 anti-aircraft missile systems, 71 radar stations, 69 combat aircraft on airfields and 24 more in the air, 62 drones, as well as 778 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 77 multiple rocket launchers, 553 special military vehicles and 279 artillery and mortar systems.

Likewise, the Russian troops, according to the spokesman, advanced this Saturday eleven kilometers on Saturday and took under their control five towns on the southeastern front of the country: Priiutnoye, Zavitne-Bazhanne, Staromlinovka, Oktiabrskoye and Novomaiskoye, according to the balance collected by the TASS agency .

Konashenkov added that Donetsk forces have taken three other towns and the Stari Krim neighborhood around Mariupol, one of the main targets of the Russian military offensive, according to the Russian Interfax news agency.

Along these lines, he pointed out that an air base in Starokonstantinov has been left “out of action” this Sunday and has said that to date more than 2,200 “military infrastructure objects” have been destroyed in Ukraine in the framework of the offensive .