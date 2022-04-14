Ukraine claims to have hit a Russian flagship and Moscow claims a fire | The World | D.W.

A Russian warship was “seriously damaged” in the Black Sea by an ammunition explosion, according to the first versions published this Thursday (04.14.2022) by Russian state agencies.

The crew of the “Moskva” warship, which caught fire in unclear circumstances, have been evacuated, the Russian news agency TASS reported early Thursday citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

The ship, which is part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was seriously damaged by “detonation of ammunition as a result of a fire” whose cause is under investigation, according to the military report.

Ukrainian missiles?

Earlier, kyiv officials said the missile cruiser had been hit by a Ukrainian anti-ship missile.

The warship, considered the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has a crew of more than 500 sailors, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Wednesday.

Arestovych initially said there had been “a surprise” with the ship, and in a YouTube video, expressed concern that “it is not known if they will be able to receive help.”

In a social media post, Ukrainian adviser Anton Herashchenko suggested that the warship was hit by a Ukrainian-made Neptune missile.

Russian agencies said the 12,500-ton ship was armed with 16 Vulkan anti-ship cruise missiles and that as a result of the fire “the ammunition detonated” and “the ship was seriously damaged”.

