Ukraine, clash at the UN. Russian ships in front of Italy

“This is megaphone diplomacy, you have no proof. You have built a non-existent crisis, with the aim of inserting a wedge in the relations between the Russia and theUkraine“. The Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia started to attack the use and of Born, as expected at the UN Security Council meeting held yesterday in New York. His American colleague Linda Thomas-Greenfield he replied that it is time for Russia to publicly debate the threat it has created in the last six weeks, and asked the other 13 advisers: “How would you feel if you had 100,000 foreign soldiers encamped at the borders of your countries?”

The Russian representative tried to block the discussion in the Glass Palace in the bud, but the Council rejected the request, with only the votes in favor of Russia and China. There has been no real debate, only mutual accusations of fomenting a dangerous tension, which could lead to a war overnight. Greenfield shared a Pentagon report that Putin is ready to send another 30,000 troops to Belarus to reinforce the encirclement of Ukraine. Nebenzia compared the US alarm to the false accusation against Iraq of amassing weapons of mass destruction, which in 2003 began the invasion of the country ruled by Saddam Houssein.

As might be expected, the session had no practical consequences, and it did not produce any action on the part of the Security Council. It only served to create a precedent for the US delegation, which warned the other member states: “If we get to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, none of you will be able to say that you weren’t warned”. Instead, the Russians left the courtroom accusing the Atlantic allies of creating an atmosphere of unnecessary panic, and quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelenski, who asked the Biden administration to tone down the rhetoric. to mend the ties of an increasingly difficult negotiation, but the tension is destined to grow. Putin canceled the phone call he should have had with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The British Foreign Minister Liz Truss announced the forthcoming tightening of the sanctions already in force against Russia, made up of “measures of harshness never seen before”.

The list

A White House spokesperson confirmed the existence of a list of Russian citizens personally linked to Putin, or in some way implicated in the country’s international policy decisions, who will be denied the ability to conduct financial transactions outside national borders, in case of invasion. The sanctions are extended to their families, to exclude any stratagem that puts them in shelter. The goal is to strike strategic interests for the expansion of the Russian economy on a global scale. The list is long, but the US administration has not yet revealed the names of the people involved. Fears remain high in Kiev, where in the last month the police have had to respond to more than 300 alarm calls for the presence of bombs, which luckily turned out to be non-existent.

The uneasiness spread to Italy yesterday as well, with the news of a fleet of Russian boats that were crossing the Sicilian channel. Our Defense Staff then specified that it was not a violation of national sovereignty. NATO has been following the navigation of the naval group since its departure, which took place in mid-January from the ports of Severomorsk (Northern Fleet) and Baltijsk (Baltic Fleet), and will continue to monitor its transit. The only door ajar at the moment is the Turkish one, with President Erdogan visiting Zelenski in Kiev on Thursday, while waiting for confirmation of Putin’s arrival, who has accepted his invitation to go to Istanbul to talk about the Ukraine.