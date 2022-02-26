Ukraine, concerned about the Chernobyl situation, in Russian hands

Ukraine said on Friday it had recorded worrying levels of radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been in the hands of the Russian military since Thursday, though Moscow said everything was under control.

“There was an increase in indicators above control levels at 0320 hours”, 0120 GMT on Friday, Alexander Grigorach, deputy director of the Ukrainian department for the safety of nuclear installations, told AFP.

“But we can’t check, because all the staff have been evacuated,” he said by phone.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, also said on Telegram that the automated monitoring system indicated an increase in “gamma rays”, a sign of radioactivity, without specifying the level.

“Due to the occupation and the hostilities, it is currently impossible to establish the reasons” for those records, he said.

A spokesman for the Russian army assured for his part that there is no concern for the safety of the reactor, which exploded in 1986 irradiating part of Europe, nor for its sarcophagus.

Contrary to what Ukraine said, the Russian spokesman assured the staff is still on the spot.

“An agreement has been reached with a battalion of the Ukrainian atomic energy security forces to jointly secure the energy blocks and the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Radiation in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant is in line with the norm,” he assured, stating that “the staff of the plant (…) is monitoring the situation of radioactivity.”

The worst nuclear accident in history took place on April 26, 1986 in Ukraine, then one of the 15 Soviet republics, when a reactor at the Chernobyl power plant, located about 100 km from Kiev, exploded, contaminating up to three quarters from Europe, especially Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.