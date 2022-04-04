Ukraine confirms the destruction of its largest refinery by the Russian army

Russian forces yesterday destroyed the Kremenchuk refinery, in central Ukraine and the country’s largest, as well as the fuel and lubricant tanks surrounding the plant, the Polish news agency PAP reported on Sunday.

“The fire has been extinguished, but the plant has been completely destroyed and cannot continue to function,” the head of the military administration of the Poltava region, Dmitro Lunin, was quoted by PAP as saying.

Lunin reported that several people were injured in the attack and suffered serious burns, although their lives are not in danger at the moment.

He added that an environmental catastrophe has been avoided and that the emergency services are closely monitoring the situation, and on the other hand he appealed to the residents of the area and asked them not to accumulate fuel and create an “artificial shortage”, since the supply is guaranteed.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had announced that it used “high-precision, long-range weapons” to attack the refinery, located in the central Poltava region, and “that it supplied Ukrainian troops in the center and east of the country.” .

According to the Ukrainian daily “Ukrainskaya Pravda”, the Kremenchuk refinery was the largest in the country and had a capacity of 18.6 million tons of crude oil.

The country’s second refinery, in the eastern Kharkov region, has suspended operations and has been mostly inactive since February 26, two days after the start of the Russian invasion, due to the danger of becoming a target of Russian artillery.

In the case of Kremenchuk, the authorities considered that the plant was well protected and that there was no risk of imminent attack.