Ukraine confuses the flags of Dominica and the Dominican Republic

The State Coast Guard of Ukraine on Monday confused the flag of Dominica with that of Dominican Republic reporting that a civilian boat had been sunk by russian forceswhich the AP news agency echoed.

This is the Azburg vessel, which, when investigated by Diario Libre, is under the flag of Dominica.

According to the VesselFinder.com site, the ship has been in Mariupol since February 22.

A civilian boat sinks in the port of the besieged city of Mariupol after the russian forces shot at him, Ukraine says.

The ship was hit during a “(Russian) attack from the sea” that caused a fire in the engine room, the Ministry of Interior Ukrainian in a statement. The crew was rescued, including a sailor who was injured, he added.

According to the authorities, who published a photograph of the merchant ship, the ship had a Dominican flag. They did not specify how many people were on board or their nationalities.

The russian forces they have been bombing for weeks Mariupol in an attempt to secure control on the southeastern coast of the country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Her spokesman, Eric Mamer, said Tuesday that the president will travel to the Ukrainian capital ahead of a special donor meeting in Warsaw this weekend. It is the second visit of a senior EU official to the country after that of the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, last week.