Ukraine, conversation between Biden and Putin: “Continue the dialogue at all levels”

Italy and other countries have invited compatriots to leave Ukraine All while more than 10 countries, including Italy, have invited their compatriots to leave Ukraine in light of warnings about the risk of an imminent Russian attack. “In consideration of the current situation, as a precaution, fellow countrymen are invited to temporarily leave the country with the commercial means available”, was the message from the Farnesina. And similar requests have been made to their citizens by Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Spain, which have joined the USA, Denmark, Norway, Canada and New Zealand. While the United States has announced the evacuation of almost all personnel from its embassy in Kiev, thus sending out a signal that it is preparing for the worst-case scenario.

The Kremlin: “US hysteria reached its apogee” The Kremlin, in the light of the phone call between Putin and Biden, accused the US of “hysteria”, but also added that the two said they “agreed to continue the dialogue at all levels”. Moscow calls the allegations of an alleged imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine “absurd”: “The Americans are artificially increasing the hysteria about the so-called planned Russian invasion, even naming the dates of this invasion, and in parallel, together with their allies, are pumping up Ukraine’s military muscles, “said Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic assistant Yuri Ushakov.

The forces deployed on the Ukrainian border Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent soldiers for exercises in neighboring Belarus. The hypothetical timing of a possible military action remains a question with no certain answer: there would be US intelligence information according to which Russia looks to Wednesday as the deadline, but the source does not specify how definitive this information is. Moscow continues to deny that it intends to launch an offensive: in addition to Putin, who spoke to Macron about “provocative speculations”, his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, according to CNN, speaking with his US counterpart Antony Blinken has ” denied that Russia intends to invade Ukraine. “

Meanwhile, as diplomatic contacts continue in an attempt to resolve the largest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tried to convey calm after military exercises near Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed it by taking it away from Ukraine in 2014: panic is “the best friend” of the country’s enemies, he said, “everything is under control”.

The case of the American submarine in Russian waters, the Pentagon denies The situation becomes extremely tense after the Moscow Ministry of Defense announced that it had summoned the military section of the US embassy following the interception of a US submarine in Russian waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific. The submarine would first ignore the request to leave Russian waters and then leave. However, the Pentagon denied the truthfulness of the news.

The forces employed by both factions In addition to soldiers, Russia also deployed six amphibious assault ships in the Black Sea this week, increasing its capacity for eventual coastal landing. And, according to the Ria agency, more than 30 ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet have begun training near the Crimean peninsula. The US, for its part, has strengthened the US military presence in Europe to reassure the allies on the eastern flank of NATO: the Pentagon has ordered the sending of another 3 thousand soldiers to Poland, in addition to the 1,700 that were already foreseen in I arrive; and the US is also moving 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania, which like Poland shares the border with Ukraine.