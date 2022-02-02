Ukraine crisis, Draghi-Putin phone call. Kiev: “Ready to fight European war”

Rome, 1 February 2022 – A diplomatic solution is sought at the last minute crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Today’s phone call between the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi and that of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks – sources from Palazzo Chigi report – there were the latest developments of the crisis and bilateral relations. The Italian premier underlined the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust. The Kremlin, for its part, issued a note explaining how Putin asked Draghi “to convey congratulations and best wishes to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella”. According to Tass, Putin confirmed to Draghi “his willingness to continue to guarantee stable supplies of Russian natural gas to Italy”.

The situation in Ukraine it is already time for conflict. We are fighting, but that ‘traditional’ invasion that we risk seeing in the coming weeks, if not days, has not yet taken place. An act of war ‘formal’ which would trigger a long series of reactions that are currently difficult to predict. Yesterday’s move by Putin did not help the diplomatic path, as he flexed his muscles by having the Russian naval team cross the Sicilian channel.

Kiev

Tension is sky high and the Ukrainian prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky in a press conference with Boris Johnson he explained today that the one with Russia would be a “European war in all respects”. Ukrainians are ready to fight “to the end” in case there is a conflict with Russia. “The Russians should listen to us. They should listen and understand that war is something no one really needs,” Zelensky added.

Putin

But the Russian president Vladimir Putin pulls straight and launches a warning that smacks of ultimatum: Ukraine’s accession to NATO will create the threat of military conflict between Russia and the Atlantic Alliance on Crimea, he says. Words very different from those of the interview with Draghi: “It is written in the doctrinal documents of Ukraine itself that they intend to take back Crimea, even with military means”, said the Kremlin leader during his meeting with Viktor Orban. “Let’s imagine that Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, stuffed with weapons, with modern attack systems, like in Poland and Romania, and begins aoperation in Crimea “, Putin speculated. “Should we go to war with the NATO bloc? Has anyone ever thought about it? I don’t think so.”

Diplomacy

Yesterday the executive vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, on a visit to Kiev reiterated that “the European Union is united in supporting Ukraine, politically and economically, and we will continue to strengthen our close cooperation”. Today in Kiev the British Prime Minister met Zelensky to reaffirm the support of Great Britain, asking Moscow to step back on the “path of diplomacy” which “I believe is still possible”. There is also support from the United States, with Russia denying having delivered a response to the American proposal for the de-escalation of the crisis.

In a context of great tension there are those who, like theHungary by Viktor Orban, has expressed interest in increasing gas supplies to Russia. The Hungarian premier met with Putin in Moscow. “The conclusion of the gas contracts (up to 2036) was of fundamental importance. I would like to achieve the goal of increasing supplies during our meeting today”, stressed Orban. Hungary, A member of the EU and NATO, is also close to Putin’s Russia where, among other things, a large Magyar minority (around 200,000 people) lives. The visit of the Hungarian premier was harshly criticized by the country’s democratic opposition. But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed: “We don’t want a new cold war, we prefer a diplomatic solution”.