Ukraine crisis, Kiev’s move: “Renounce NATO to avoid war” – Foreign

L’Ukraine could give up the goal of joining the Born in order to avoid a war with Russia. The ambassador of Kiev in the United Kingdom told Bbc Radio 5 live, Vadym Prystaiko. “We are trying to find the best way out,” she added, according to a radio tweet. Subsequently, however, the diplomat would have corrected and better explained his statement, denying that he wanted to hypothesize a renunciation and reiterated how the objective of asking for NATO membership is now included in the Constitution itself.

Ukraine. A sort of ping-pong that once again demonstrates how the situation is developing on one thin red line. In the chess match between the Western Allies and Russia theUkraine he makes his move that runs through the hypothesis of the creation of one Bearing state and neutral, as was the Swiss since the time of the last continental conflict. In the meantime, however, the risk of a war hangs over Bags which in the morning they all opened in sharp decline: on the price lists of the old continent there is a race to sell.









Bound Bound The previous

Moscow, which has already annexed the Crimea In the 2014denies any aggressive intention towards Ukraine, but conditions the reduction of the escalation to a series of requirements, in particular the assurance that Kiev will never join NATO because for Vladimir Putin it would mean having the Atlantic coalition on the doorstep, which is quite evident, would make the room for maneuver much narrower. For their part, the Western allies consider the self imposed by Moza as unacceptable. Several rounds of talks in recent days have failed to make progress towards a resolution of the crisis, which Westerners describe as one of the most dangerous since the end of the Cold War three decades ago.

European Union

Work on the sanctions package against Russia is ongoing and will cover a wide range of areas: financial, economic and trade sanctions, including export control. It is a work in progress. “This was stated by the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, upon his arrival at the informal meeting of trade ministers in Marseille. “It is clear that in the situation we are facing, with the military massing of Russia on the Ukrainian border and its threats to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and, essentially, against the whole security order of the EU, as a Union European and as a democratic Western society we send a strong and united message that any aggression will face firm action also by the EU, with strong sanctions “, added Dombrovskis.









The bags

Even the European stock exchanges I am afraid of the risk of a war in Ukraine: Piazza Affari opens down 2.3%, Paris -2.1% Frankfurt (-2.33%), London (-0.11%), Madrid (-2.43%). The

geopolitical tensions have also made the price of Petroleum he was born in gas while the markets remain nervous about the next moves by the central banks to counter

inflation. Also Wall Street Friday closed sharply with the Dow Jones at -1.43%, the S&P 500 at -1.90% and the Nasdaq at -2.78%. To the nervousness for the geopolitical tensions are added also the worries for the trend of theinflation and the next steps of the central banks on the revision of the taxi.