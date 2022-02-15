Ukraine crisis, Moscow rejoices: “We shamed the West without firing a shot”

Diplomatic attempts to alleviate the high tension between Russia and Ukraine continue, but the fear of a war is still shaking the world. One of the latest revelations released by the Cnn he talks about the date of February 16 as a possible day on which the Russians will decide to attack and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would have already been informed. If the tip were true, then there would be 24 hours left for the tragic decision that would cause a chain of warfare. Meanwhile, possible good news arrives from the Moscow Ministry of Defense: “Some of the Russian forces deployed for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases.” But the Cnn a few hours later he denied: “The massing of Russian troops and military devices on the border with Ukraine is continuing.”

The Kremlin confirms: “Planned withdrawal of troops”

The rebound of news on the withdrawal of some of the Russian troops present on the borders of Ukraine began a few hours ago with the Ministry of Defense announcing the decision. A few hours later, the American television station Cnn he had then denied it, geo-localizing further masses of forces. Now the Kremlin retorts and confirms: “There is a planned withdrawal from the Ukrainian border of the troops engaged in military exercises”.

Moscow: “The West has failed”

Attempts to calm the tension continue to fail. To utter harsh words against the West is the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova: “The date of February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day of the failure of the war propaganda by the West”, he wrote on Telegram. “Shameless and annihilate without firing a shot.” The comment comes after the announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry that it has withdrawn some troops deployed on the borders of Ukraine. The reference to today’s date as the most important one is also with respect to the Cnn had leaked hours ago on February 16th. Day in which, according to the US, Russia would have decided to invade Ukraine.

Bolsonaro tomorrow from Putin

In the midst of tensions between Moscow and the West, Jair Bolsonaro will also be visiting the Kremlin tomorrow, February 16. From what the Brazilian president reports, the meeting with Putin will not be about the Ukraine crisis but to talk about business. «President Putin invited me. Brazil largely depends on the fertilizers of Russia, Belarus. He will also bring with me a group of ministers who will deal with issues such as energy, defense and agriculture ». The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, added that Putin awaits Bolsonaro “with impatience” and that he intends to face “an intense bilateral relationship but also exchange views on the hottest issues on the world agenda”. The rather clear allusion to the conflict with Ukraine would deny what was said by the Brazilian president who has repeatedly reiterated the “business” nature of his mission. “For the Ukraine crisis, I pray to God for peace to reign in the world,” Bolsonaro limited himself to saying.

CNN denies Moscow: “Troops continue to arrive at the border”

To deny what was announced in recent hours by Moscow on the withdrawal of some troops from the border is the Cnn American. The television broadcaster reports “a mass of Russian troops and military devices at the border which is continuing”. The channel all news he has geolocated some videos that circulate on social media and document the movements he talks about. In particular, the Cnn it would refer to movements near Belgorod, in western Russia, a short distance from the border and the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Another footage shows tanks in motion near the village of Sereteno, about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The area around Voronezh also appears to be the scene of military movements, with tanks and infantry units.

“A very dangerous time for the world”

“An invasion of Ukraine by Russia could be imminent and very likely.” The non-optimistic statements are by British Foreign Minister Liz Truss. Live on Sky News he spoke of the Ukraine crisis hoping that the invitation to diplomacy made several times to the Russian president can be heard: «What we are doing is pursuing the path of deterrence and diplomacy. We still urge Vladimir Putin to take a step back from the brink ». The minister continued: “If we saw an invasion of Ukraine there would be high costs in terms of a long-lasting conflict, we could see the weakening of security in Europe more broadly and we could see other aggressors around the world as a opportunity to expand their ambitions as well. This is a very dangerous time for the world ».

The Russian major general: “Some forces are returning to base”

“Units of the southern and western districts, which have completed their tasks, have already begun to load the means of transport by rail and land and today will begin to return,” said Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian defense in a statement. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases.”

After the announcement of the start of the withdrawal of part of the troops deployed on the border with Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has also published the video of the armored vehicles returning to their original bases once the exercises are over. The video shows the off-road march of tanks, as well as armored vehicles, infantry vehicles and artillery systems loaded onto a train.

German foreign minister: “Russia withdraw troops immediately”

The invitation to Moscow to desist from the idea of ​​a possible attack and to withdraw troops at the border also comes from Germany. “Let Russia withdraw its troops deployed on the borders of Ukraine,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Today February 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yesterday was the turn of the visit to Kiev. “The situation is particularly dangerous,” Baerbock continued, “and it can escalate at any moment. We must use all the opportunities for dialogue to obtain a peaceful solution ». As for the Chancellor’s invitation on de-escalation, Baerbock reiterates: “The responsibility of a de-escalation it is clearly on the Russian side and it is up to Moscow to withdraw its troops. “

Zelensky: “Thanks to the USA and Canada for the financial support”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States and Canada on Twitter for the financial support that the two powers have guaranteed in the delicate crisis with Russia. «We are grateful for the financial support of $ 1 billion and $ 3 billion available for projects in Ukraine ». The direct thanks then went to Joe Biden: “For the quick decision and concrete results after our conversation.”

Read also: