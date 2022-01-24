Ukraine crisis, new accusations against Moscow from Great Britain: “He wants a puppet government”. Germany calls for caution

Large and continuous movements, troops and militias moving back and forth, weapons arriving in Kiev, diplomatic corps towards evacuation. But in the meantime there is talk and it is not certain that the tension in Ukraine should lead to a conflict. It is not going to Moscow which has no interest in invading the country but he wants to stop the expansion of the Born and therefore demands that the neighboring country not join the alliance. The invasion hypothesis on top of that does not warm the spirits, the large majority of the population is against it. But push push the accident can escape us and Russia has joined one uncomfortable position: if Western countries don’t step back consistently it would want Kremlin troops to intervene. The point of decline could be that of postponing the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO for a few years. Next Tuesday political advisers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany they will meet in Paris for talks on Ukraine.

The talks between Russia and the United States ended in Geneva last week without much progress. Yesterday they arrived in Ukraine military aid from Washington. “The first cargo for assistance to Ukraine recently decided by the president Joe Biden arrived tonight. The cargo includes about 90 tons of lethal materials, including ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders on the front line, “the embassy wrote, recalling that the US provided military aid last year. for over 650 million dollars. Movements of Moscow troops along the border, and within Russia, they are continuously reported. The soldiers amassed along the border are now over 100 thousand.

Britain elbowed. According to London, Moscow plans the deposition of the Ukrainian government to replace it with a “puppet” premier. The British warn: “In case of dismissal of the government, severe sanctions will come against Moscow”. Sanctions (apparently especially in the financial sector) are of course also being studied by the US and Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed British accusations as “disinformation”, accusing Great Britain of favoring the “growth of tensions”. In the meantime, the British are also refueling Kiev of armaments and ammunition, usually with flights that do not pass through German airspace.

The countries of the European Union are indeed the ones who the more they have to lose from a possible armed confrontation and therefore pursue the path of negotiations at any cost. The German Chancellor Olaf Sholtz today invited Europe and the United States to the caution, carefully weighing the hypothesis of sanctions. in the list of possible Western retaliation there is also the definitive stop to the pipeline North Stream 2 recently completed and which connects the coasts of Russia directly to the German ones, therefore an alternative conduct to those that run on Ukrainian territory. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today he took his time, stating that it is still early days to implement sanctions.

That of energy supplies is the joker that Mosca has in his hand. In fact, it comes from Moscow beyond the 40% of the gas consumed in the Union. In an already tense market phase, with prices having increased 8 times compared to pre-Covid values ​​and in the middle of the winter season, the situation could spiral out of control. In recent days the United States they had talks with the Qatar to ensure replacement gas supplies to Europe. According to what the weekly reports Bild the German foreign ministry is in the meantime working on a evacuation plan for employees of the German embassy from Kiev in the event of a further escalation. The German tabloid also claims that the US is already in a “more concrete” phase and the evacuation of its diplomatic headquarters should begin already tomorrow.