Ukraine crisis: Russia, the causes and the unwritten pact with the US | Francesco Battistini and Milena Gabanelli

The fate of Ukraine is already contained in its name: in Slavic the expression u-craine means border and, in geopolitical language, the buffer space between two superpowers that must not belong to anyone to guarantee strategic equilibrium. When the USSR collapsedin 1991, Ukraine was the first of the Soviet republics to leave Moscow. And it was prophetic Zbigniew Brzezinski, the security adviser of the White House at the time of Carter, who warned that the birth of Ukraine would prove to be one of the three great turning points of the 20th century, after the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the Curtain of iron. The tension of recent weeks between Russia and the West comes from those distant events. But why is this country – the largest in Europe after Russia, as large as Germany and Great Britain combined, with 44 million inhabitants (the same as Spain) – so disputed that it brings us back to Cold War scenarios? The real East-West line passes through Ukraine and the Caspian energy reserves – wrote the New York Times a few years ago -. Putin is interested in owning it, the US is interested in controlling it.
The unwritten Bush-Gorbacv pact
Let’s go back to 1989. The Russians argue that after the fall of the Berlin wall there was an unwritten agreement between the Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, and the then American President George HW Bush: in exchange for the reunification of Germany and the withdrawal of the armed forces of Moscow, NATO would never have expanded on the countries of the Warsaw Pact (at that time Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Romania were part of it), and even less the former Soviet republics. an agreement that the Americans have always officially denied. And that did not last long anyway. The independence of Ukraine was sanctioned by a referendum on 1 December 1991: exactly five months after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact.
In 1993, with the birth of the European Union and the first requests for membership from Eastern countries, the United States invented the Partnership for Peace, a program that bypasses Russian vetoes and brings not only countries closer to NATO. of the former Warsaw Pact, but also pieces of the old USSR such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. More: American President Bill Clinton asks all Europeans to make a choice of sides and that all negotiations for EU membershipfrom that moment, they are also preceded by a substantial adherence to the principles of NATO. The rule is not codified, but it becomes a practice, also because it is the countries themselves that ask to be part of the Alliance. it went like this for Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the three Baltic republics, and it is going the same way in the Balkans: from Albania to Montenegro to Macedonia.
Putin: Ukraine no!
Boris Yeltsin’s weakened post-Soviet Russia underwent this western enlargement in the 1990s. We negotiate on everything. The two lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline are being designed, which will have to transport Russian gas directly to Europe, bypassing the former allies of Poland, the Baltic countries and Ukraine, but also the most faithful Belarusians. Because in Moscow, at that moment, it is more urgent to collect dollars than political credit. With the arrival of Vladimir Putin, everything changes. And the first, decided niet precisely on Ukraine. The impassable red line. Kiev was the capital of the third largest republic of the Soviet Union. The granary and arsenal of the empire: it gave Moscow a quarter of the cereals, milk, a third of the iron, coal and manganese, 60% of the bitumen and anthracite, it housed the nuclear power plants and warheads. The population of eastern Ukraine and Crimea has always remained largely Russian in terms of language, mentality and culture. Last July Putin made it clear how he thinks it: Ukrainians, Russians and Belarusians are born from the same root and must remain together. Ukraine, therefore, no. Its entry into NATO, like that of Georgia, would diminish Russia’s strategic and political credibility.
Last July Putin made it clear how he thinks: Ukrainians, Russians and Belarusians are born from the same root and must remain together
2008: the refusal of Italy France Germany
In 2004 the Orange Revolution broke out in Kiev, an anti-Russian revolt supported by the West, and there the Kremlin managed to get one of its men, Viktor Janukovyč, to be elected with a vote that was declared rigged: his opponent, Viktor Jushchenko , is mysteriously poisoned with a dose of dioxin. And at the end of a dispute over gas, with Moscow accusing Kiev of making the crest on supplies to Europe that pass through Ukrainian gas pipelines, Janukovyč always gets re-elected and moves the country to Moscow’s positions. On 4 April 2008 during the NATO summitconvened in Bucharest, the US pressures for the entry of Ukraine and Georgia into the Alliance, but nothing is done due to the opposition of Italy, France and Germany. Romano Prodi, who was present at that summit, recalls the summit was convened only for that, but we said no, “for now”, because it would have created tensions. And in fact Georgia, for having tried to get out of Moscow’s influence, tasted the first European war of the 21st century in August 2008. Moldova finds its exports to Russia blocked as soon as it signs an agreement to bring it closer to Europe. In 2014 in Ukraine it will be a new bloody uprising of the capital to expel Yanukovyč definitively, unveil American plans and push Putin to a double response: the invasion of Crimea and the annexation of the peninsula through a referendum presided over by the occupying forces; the secession of the pro-Russian Donbass region, on the eastern border, which will lead to the self-proclamation of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and start eight years of a long ongoing civil war, with 14,000 dead.
Who is sending weapons
To block Ukraine’s aspirations to place itself under NATO protection, Russia has intensified the amassing of troops and armored vehicles: 130,000 men on the borders of Donbass, plus 40,000 in Belarus, as well as Moldova and Transnistria. Ukraine asks for help and the response comes with a massive supply of weapons. A NATO law prohibits exports to third countries without the go-ahead from the manufacturer: before selling German weapons to the Ukrainians, to say, Estonia must have the permission of Germany (which has decided not to give it). In this case the rule no longer applies and the US has authorized NATO countries to export weapons of all kinds. From the US arrived Javelin portable anti-tank missiles with autonomous infrared guidance and powerful anti-aircraft missiles (Manpads). From Great Britain small arms, anti-armor, anti-tank and military training personnel. The Baltic states send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. The Czech Republic small arms. Canada is a contingent of special forces. Denmark is a frigate in the Baltic, plus 4 F-16 fighters in Lithuania. Holland will send 2 F-35 fighters. Spain has declared itself ready to do its part. Turkey has sent Bayraktar drones, capable of fighting and acquiring information. Germany’s refusal is the first in 70 years, and has cracked the NATO front, with France and Italy not wanting to get involved in a crisis where European energy security is at stake. and important commercial relations with Russia: 25 billion euros in turnover per year for Germany, 9 for Italy.
Born: objectives to be reviewed
To stop the escalation, Putin is asking Washington for a written commitment: Ukraine will never enter NATO, no NATO exercises along Russian borders, no American troops in the Baltic countries. Biden’s answer: we argue, but Ukraine to decide which security system to join. And in the event of an invasion, there will be heavy sanctions and Russian banks out of the international banking circuit.
Ukraine split in two: the west looking to Europe and the pro-Russian east. It cannot last long with a civil war involving three regions of the country, the coal mines in the hands of Moscow and the fleeing investors. A crisis that it shows American interest in reaching the Russian border, and Putin’s interest in preserving his political authority. But also reveals how NATO is an alliance to be redefined, in nature and objectives, because the Cold War is over and, on the other hand, there is no longer an enemy, but a competitor. In the same vision of the American president Biden who knows the Ukrainian dossier very well – his son Hunter sat on the board of directors of the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma – China would be the real enemy. China that Putin fears even more than Europeans and Americans.
January 31, 2022 | 07:10
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED