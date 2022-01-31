Ukraine crisis: Russia, the causes and the unwritten pact with the US | Francesco Battistini and Milena Gabanelli

2008: the refusal of Italy France Germany

In 2004 the Orange Revolution broke out in Kiev, an anti-Russian revolt supported by the West, and there the Kremlin managed to get one of its men, Viktor Janukovyč, to be elected with a vote that was declared rigged: his opponent, Viktor Jushchenko , is mysteriously poisoned with a dose of dioxin. And at the end of a dispute over gas, with Moscow accusing Kiev of making the crest on supplies to Europe that pass through Ukrainian gas pipelines, Janukovyč always gets re-elected and moves the country to Moscow’s positions. On 4 April 2008 during the NATO summitconvened in Bucharest, the US pressures for the entry of Ukraine and Georgia into the Alliance, but nothing is done due to the opposition of Italy, France and Germany. Romano Prodi, who was present at that summit, recalls the summit was convened only for that, but we said no, “for now”, because it would have created tensions. And in fact Georgia, for having tried to get out of Moscow’s influence, tasted the first European war of the 21st century in August 2008. Moldova finds its exports to Russia blocked as soon as it signs an agreement to bring it closer to Europe. In 2014 in Ukraine it will be a new bloody uprising of the capital to expel Yanukovyč definitively, unveil American plans and push Putin to a double response: the invasion of Crimea and the annexation of the peninsula through a referendum presided over by the occupying forces; the secession of the pro-Russian Donbass region, on the eastern border, which will lead to the self-proclamation of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and start eight years of a long ongoing civil war, with 14,000 dead.