Ukraine crisis, the head of the German navy resigns after the words on Putin

Achim Kay Schoenbach has left his post “with immediate effect”, as announced by a spokesman for the defense ministry. During a think tank in India he said that “Putin deserves respect” and that Russia ‘serves against China’. Meanwhile, American weapons have arrived in Kiev

The words about Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian crisis have cost the head of the German Navy dear. Vice Admiral Achim Kay Schoenbach, in fact, has resigned from his post following controversial remarks on the tensions between Kiev and Moscow. This was announced on the evening of January 22 by a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense. Schoenbach, who among other things described as foolish the idea that Russia wants to invade Ukraine, will leave his post “with immediate effect,” the spokesman told AFP.

The words about the Ukraine crisis viral on social networks read also



Ukraine, new US-Russia summit to defuse tension The statements of the now former head of the German Navy were immediately circulated on the Net causing a stir in Germany. The video was shot in India, in New Delhi, during an exchange of views organized by a think tank, and then it ended up on Twitter. Schoenbach was thus called to report by the inspector general of the German army Eberhard Zorn and, after the meeting, the announcement of his resignation arrived.

Schoenbach: “Crimea is gone, it will never go back” read also



Hacker attack in Ukraine, Kiev accuses Moscow “Does Putin really want to incorporate a part of Ukraine? – said Schoenbach in English – This is nonsense. The Kremlin probably wants to exert some pressure, because Putin knows he can do it. So he can divide Europe. What he does. Putin really wants and respect. It’s easy to give him the respect he wants and probably deserves too “. The Deputy Admiral had stated among other things that “we need Russia against China”. As head of the German navy he then underlined: “I am a radical Roman Catholic. I believe in God and in Christianity”, explaining that “Russia is a Christian country”, China is not. Schoenbach also made assessments of the past Russian invasion: “Crimea is gone. It will never go back. This is a fact”, he concluded on the annexation of the peninsula, which has never had the recognition of the international community.

The distancing of the German government read also



Ukraine, Biden to Zelensky: “US will respond if Putin invades” The government did not like his analysis of the situation in Ukraine which, at a time when Germany too is grappling with the very delicate international negotiations with Moscow to avoid the feared military attack on Ukraine, could only distance itself. “His utterances – reads a note – in the contents as well as in the choice of words, do not correspond in any way to the position of the Ministry of Defense”. Schoenbach resigned shortly after.

American weapons arrive in Ukraine read also



US-Russia, Biden: diplomacy but tough response if Putin invades Ukraine Meanwhile, while diplomacy continues to work on the international front, American weapons have arrived in Kiev. This is the first tranche of aid recently decided by Washington, 90 tons of material (including ammunition) delivered by a 747 with stars and stripes. Germany, on the other hand, has announced that it will dispatch a field hospital, once again rejecting Ukrainian requests for the dispatch of weapons. The news of the last few hours, however, is that London has fallen alongside the US, more and more determined to carve out an autonomous role in the present and future crisis. Great Britain, on the other hand, has ‘blown’ the steps with respect to its European partners and was the first to send military aid to Ukraine (anti-tank systems) with an RAF freighter that avoided the skies of Germany to set course for Kiev. . On Monday, EU leaders will meet in Brussels for a routine foreign affairs council (Syria, Libya, Mali and Sudan also on the table) which, however, will in all likelihood be dominated by the Ukrainian dossier. US secretary of state Antony Blinken will connect remotely. Time is running out: the US has promised to deliver the “written responses” to Russia next week. Then it will be Vladimir Putin’s turn.