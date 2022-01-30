Ukraine crisis, the possible scenarios of the Russian invasion: from where it could attack Moscow

Fear grows, while there are those who believe that the escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis – which would actually upset the current geo-political equilibrium – can still be avoided. Certainly the scenarios on the table are many. To rebuild them today the Corriere della Sera. Recalling the positions of the actors on the field: «Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether to use the military forces amassed against Ukraine. There is still room for diplomacy, ”says Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary. “Clearly now he is in a position to do so,” warns the Pentagon chief at a press conference. “The Russians have a wide range of possibilities at their disposal to attack Ukraine,” says NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg, in connection with the Atlantic Council in Washington from Brussels. There are four main possible outcomes of this crisis to the attention of the American and Ukrainian military.

The Donbass

This is certainly the heavy but less impactful scenario, namely the entry of the Russian military into the eastern region of Ukraine, the Donbass, already under the control of Moscow for almost 7 years, since 2014. Russian and Ukrainian soldiers would not make such contact because the Ukrainian military forces are located west of the regional headquarters, Donetsk. It dates back to 11 May 2014, remember the Courier service, the farce referendum that had crystallized Donbass ‘independence’ from Kiev. Moscow could now organize a new consultation to ratify the annexation. The outcome would not be recognized this time either by the United States and the West, but in fact the Ukrainian armed forces would not be able to react and go and take back the region. Sanctions on Russia would be triggered, on the “severity” of which Europe and the United States could still be divided.

The Sea of ​​Azov

Given the annexation of the Donbass, the second scenario could also see the expansion towards the south taking the port city of Mariupol with its almost 500 thousand inhabitants, reaching as far as the Crimea and controlling the Sea of ​​Azov at that point. Kiev would see itself deprived of a commercial outlet while Moscow would have the answer to the current supply problems of the Crimea which until now remains connected to the Russian Federation by a road and railway bridge. Links that had seen, in 2018 and 2019, a limited verbal protest by the EU. A plan that actually dates back to 2014 but which was not implemented. Today the Russian armed forces would in theory be able to make it happen.

The attack on Kiev

It is the worst case scenario for Ukraine, the one that could destabilize the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. A hypothesis that circulates on the streets and among the common people of Kiev. According to the Pentagon, at the moment the military deployed from Moscow north of the border and those that could pass through Belarus would not be enough to go to conquer the capital. But the hypothesis is that Vladimir Putin could opt for a hybrid operation with a series of telematic raids – writes the Courier service – to sabotage the domestic heating network and Ukrainian telecommunications. Thus creating chaos in Kiev and allowing pro-Russians who are already on the move to take action and lead to the overthrow of Zelensky’s executive, demanding “peace” with Russia. In addition, at the end of February, Russian troops could reach the cities of Sumy or Kharkiv in the north-east. The West could react very harshly.

The Black Sea and Odessa

And then there is the Black Sea. The Russians have at their disposal the military naval base of Sevastopol, in the Crimea. Another possible way is to block commercial traffic or at least sabotage the routes to Odessa – almost one million inhabitants, the “mother of the Russian nation” and crucial point of the country’s economy for its traffic and for import-export. When the Russians have occupied Crimea and the Donbass since 2014, business here has declined tenfold. This is why NATO itself is bringing war units to the Black Sea.

On the cover EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO | Boys and girls outside a school during a safety class in Kiev, Ukraine, Jan.27, 2022.

