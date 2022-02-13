Ukraine crisis, the reasons for the clash and the forces in play

On the one hand, there is Western influence and the fear that Ukraine will become part of NATO. On the other hand, the enormous wealth of the enormous energy reserves of the Caspian area. From a geographical point of view, Ukraine is the largest in Europe, second only to Russia and is strategically located on the border between the former Soviet Union and the western part of the Old Continent.

The reasons for the crisis

“Putin is interested in owning it, the US is interested in controlling it,” writes the New York Times. And it is precisely from here that we must start to tell the last weeks of tension, with a Cold War atmosphere, which plow the border between Russia and Ukraine but whose winds cross all of Europe, cross the Atlantic Ocean towards Washington.

The Ukrainian crisis is therefore closely linked with the feared entry of Kiev into the ranks of NATO. A hypothesis that Moscow fears and threatens, should it happen, to close the taps of the gas that feeds Europe.

The forces in play

More than one hundred thousand Russian soldiers at the gates of Ukraine, thousands of American troops sent in recent weeks to Poland and Romania. And then the movements at sea, with the maxi-military exercise launched from Moscow in the Black Sea, moving 30 ships from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk to “defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea and the country’s economic sector from possible military threats “; while from December the American aircraft carrier Harry Truman is engaged in maneuvers in the Mediterraneanwhich in the last week have moved to the Adriatic for joint exercises with the Allies.

In the Ukrainian crisis, the forces on the ground have the scale of a large-scale, potentially devastating conflict. As US President Joe Biden warned, “when the Americans and Russia start shooting each other, it’s a world war.” Growing fears, looking at the removal from the Russian Pacific waters of a US submarine, claimed by the Moscow fleet. The escalation that began with Moscow massing its forces on NATO’s eastern flank for months by declaring its intention to protect its borders, most recently with military maneuvers in Belarus, prompted Washington to respond by sending massive reinforcements to Europe. .

The last involves the disembarkation of others three thousand soldiers in Poland, where 1,700 troops of the 82nd Airborne Division Infantry Combat Brigade had already been sent since the start of the crisis. Instead, a squadron from Germany was transferred to Romania. Decisions aimed at strengthening defense – and deterrence – in the two NATO countries with the longest borders with Ukraine. A deployment in which the 8,500 soldiers placed in a state of “high alert” at the end of January to be deployed in Europe, if necessary, must also be considered.

