Ukraine crisis, the threat of invasion and the film of possible war: missiles and submarines – Corriere.it

Kiev plays down the threat of invasion, but the forces deployed along the borders have changed the theater of war

FROM OUR REPORT TO KIEV

“We have been expecting this invasion threat for eight years. This is war, this is Russia. And also this year we expect Moscow to exploit any good moment: the end of winter, the end of the Olympics in Beijing, the end of our patience… ». Bitter and worried, a long experience and the fresh degrees of chief of staff, the Ukrainian general Oleksandr Pavlyuk he is on the line of his government: to minimize the threat.

Not easy. The 60,000 (Moscow says) or 130,000 (Kiev fears) or 170,000 (NATO suspects) soldiers deployed on the double Russian and Belarusian border, in addition to those hidden in the Moldovan region of Transnistria and on patrol in the Crimea and the Black Sea, they are spied on 24 hours a day by satellites. And the scenarios of an invasion have been studied since 2014. But the mass of Russian paras of the 76th and 98th in front of Kharkiv, or the attackers of the Seventh and 106th in front of Donetsk and Luhansk, plus the parade of Iskander missiles- M intended for ground targets, S-400 Prometei anti-aircraft defense system, Su-35 fighters, Bastion-P anti-ship, Akula nuclear submarines, supersonic Backfire, Avangard-Hgv hypersonic technologies to neutralize the Ukrainian missile system, all this stuff deployed all of a sudden by Putin changed the theater of war very quickly. Just because they’re there doesn’t mean they’re ready for an invasion: “There are still no field hospitals – the military expert of a European embassy is astounded –ammunition depots, cyber guards, a lot of logistics, and under these conditions only a mad general would carry out a ground invasion. We have the same information as the Americans, but we give very different interpretations to this information ».

On the maps, the strategies are ready. For months. “The January Plan” is the name of the Russian offensive that the Americans and NATO expect, has several options that various think tanks (Rand Corporation, Institute of War) have studied: 1) the three phases of a rapid conquest of the Ukrainian South, to then move towards the pro-Russian Transnistria and finally on Kiev (which would have very high costs) ; 2) an invasion limited to the not yet occupied South-East, with the “mechanized” conquest of Kharkiv (which is what the Ukrainians expect); 3) a maneuver from Rostov for total control of the Sea of ​​Azov and the conquest of Kherson and Mariupol (which have always been the main strategic objectives); 4) the highly symbolic conquest of Odessa.

Fantasy strategies? On the field, for ten days there will be the tactical battalions that Putin has deployed in Belarus, in the training camp of Obuz-Lesnovskij, 10 thousand square km and 150 km from Kiev, for the exercises “Allied Resolve 2022”. Officially, the aim is to train in “the repression of external aggressions, the fight against terrorism and the protection of common interests”. To protect himself from satellite spies and the eyes of the world, however, the area was blacked out yesterday. All signals encrypted. A shield. «It is normal in normal exercises – explains the military expert – and there would be no need to worry. But this is not a normal time ».

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link