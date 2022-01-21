Ukraine crisis, “US thinks about the evacuation of diplomats’ families”. Russia calls for NATO troops to withdraw from Bulgaria and Romania

Next week we will understand if the military crisis on the border between Russia And Ukraine will be destined to return or if the risk of one will materialize even more new invasion, after that of 2014, of the troops of fly. In fact, a written communication from Washington in which the requests made by the Russian Federation will be answered to arrive at one de-escalation. Requests arrived officially also during the last meeting today a Geneva between the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and its counterpart Sergei Lavrov: “I would like to repeat once again at the end of the meeting that we have agreed that next week the United States will present written responses to all our proposals”, declared the Russian foreign minister. From Vladimir Putin, he then specified, we “agree that a reasonable dialogue is necessary” in order to “calm the tension” around Ukraine and that those in Geneva “are not the end of our dialogue”. Vladimir Putin is “always ready” for contacts with Joe Biden.

The tension, however, remains skyrocketing between United States And Russia, so much so that, according to what is reported Bloomberg which cites US administration sources, Washington is thinking of evacuate family members of diplomatic personnel in Ukraine, a decision that testifies to concern about the deployment at the borders beyond 100 thousand Russian soldiers. The plan also provides that it non-essential staff of diplomatic offices can leave the country voluntarily.

Russia’s main request concerns the withdrawal of foreign NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria, Member countries of the Atlantic Alliance, as part of a treaty for the de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. “There is no ambiguity – writes the Russian Foreign Ministry in response to a written question – It is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and armaments, in order to return to the situation of 1997 in those countries that at the time did not they were members of NATO. This is the case of Romania and Bulgaria ”. Russia is not opposed “to Washington’s participation in the peaceful regulation process” in Ukraine – said Lavrov -, but “with the understanding that this participation will bring positive added value first of all in terms of encouraging Kiev to implement in full its commitments under the Minsk agreements, including the granting a special status to the Donbass“. And Lavrov then sent a clear message to his counterpart: “We don’t expect a turning point from this meeting either, but we expect answers to our proposals”.

Not only that: the statements of the NATO secretary general are criticized from Moscow, Jens Stoltenberg, on the possibility of a membership of Finland And Sweden to the Alliance, accusing it of “putting pressure” on them. “We are convinced that in this turbulent moment, a status alien to the blockade is much more effective in guaranteeing the security of a state”, remarked Lavrov, reiterating the request of the “end of NATO expansion and the deployment of weapons systems on the borders with Russia ”. While in, Ukraine blamed Russia to have increased the arms supplies and military equipment ai pro-Russian separatists. Russia “continues to strengthen the fighting capabilities” of separatists in eastern Ukraine and would have it since the beginning of the month supplied “several tanks”, artillery and ammunition systems, Ukrainian military intelligence services said in a statement.

In short, the crisis is getting deeper and the talks conducted so far have not led to any progress: the appointment between the two heads of American and Russian diplomacy comes after Blinken was in recent days first in Kiev and then in Berlin for a new mission with which the United States tries to find one diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The US and other Western allies are asking Moscow to withdraw the troops deployed on the border, while Russia is asking for some guarantees of security and stop NATO expansion to the east, opposing further US military assistance to Ukraine. “All we are doing is making sure to the best of our ability that Ukraine has the means to defend itself and can possibly avert further Russian aggression,” Blinken said during his talks in Berlin on Thursday. And he then reiterated the concept he had already expressed yesterday: “The United States is still looking for a diplomatic solution, while ensuring a quick and strong response in the case of an invasion by Moscow ”.

And yesterday was a day of confrontation between Washington and Moscow: criticism came to United States President Joe Biden for saying that a “disaster” awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine. Such statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “can facilitate the destabilization of the situation because they can inspire false hopes in some hotheads in Ukraine ”. At the same time, Peskov did not rule out new security talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden. After almost 24 hours of uncertainty among the allies, and especially in Kiev, President Joe Biden tried to dispel doubts about Washington’s determination and the compactness of the Western camp in the face of a possible adventurous move by Moscow. Not surprisingly, on the eve of the Geneva meeting, Moscow mixed conciliatory signals with harsher ones.

Biden had to ensure that he was “absolutely clear” with Vladimir Putin about the consequences of a Russian attack in Ukraine. This is after in the marathon press conference for his first year at the White House, he spoke of a possible “minor” incursion by Russian troops, hinting that in this case the reaction could also be limited. And, what is worse, admitting the existence of “differences” within the Western front on the steps to be taken in that case.

Throughout the day it was a run-up of European and American diplomacies to try to remedy the apparent gaffe and convince the whole world – primarily the Russians – that the West is unshakably united in this. arm wrestling with a Cold War flavor. Westerners “speak with one voice when it comes to Russia,” said Blinken from Berlin, where he arrived after a stop in Kiev for consultations with key European allies. The British Prime Minister immediately echoed him Boris Johnson, to emphasize that if Russia makes a foray into Ukraine, “of any magnitude”, it would translate into “a disaster for the world”. So much so that, according to what the Times, the United Kingdom could send hundreds of combat troops in the NATO countries bordering Ukraine to strengthen their security in the face of the threat of an invasion of Russia.

Not fully reassured, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he made his protest clearly heard, stating that “there are no small raids and small nations”. And at this point Biden had to personally intervene to correct the shot. However, the experienced Russian negotiators cannot escape the fact that the words of the tenant of the White House seem to confirm the cracks that can be glimpsed in the Western front behind the compactness of which the official statements speak.

With the times of the arm wrestling lengthening, Moscow is waiting to see if the divergent interests between the opponents will result in the desired divisions. Some signs already seem to take shape. While Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have agreed to send advanced weapons purchased from the US to Ukraine, there Germany, local media point out, has declined Kiev’s request to provide it with naval units to strengthen the coastal defenses of the Black Sea. And according to the Wall Street Journal in recent days the US would have been forced to send the head of the CIA to Berlin, Bill Burns, to persuade European countries to join Washington in responding to Moscow in the event of an invasion, despite the strong economic ties of many of them – first of all precisely Germany – with Russia.

Meanwhile, Washington has imposed sanctions on four Ukrainians accused of working with the Russian secret services (Fsb). Between them two deputies in office, Taras Kozak And Oleg Volochi, ended up in the blacklist for their “destabilizing activities”. In particular, they are accused of having been charged by the FSB with “Recruit former and current government leaders to prepare to take control of the Ukrainian government and control the country’s infrastructure with a Russian occupation force, ”according to the US Treasury.