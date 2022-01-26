Ukraine crisis, what can convince Vladimir Putin to stop? – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

A compromise could come from the “freezing” of Ukraine’s NATO accession process for the next decade

FROM OUR REPRESENTATIVE BERLIN – Is there a way out of the crisis in Ukraine other than through armed confrontation? As Russian forces now surround the country on three sides and the White House plans to send thousands of soldiers to Eastern Europe, the risk of the situation getting out of hand is becoming more concrete every day. It is significant that several Western countries (United States, Great Britain and Australia in the lead) and Russia itself have begun to repatriate their diplomats from Kiev.

A diplomatic solution not currently on the table. Vladimir Putin’s claims that Ukraine never joins NATO, the Alliance forever renounces expansion and Moscow is once again recognized as having a sphere of influence as in the time of the Cold War are not acceptable. But not everything as it appears.

First, because brinkmanship, diplomacy on the edge of the abyss of the head of the Kremlin, has already produced the desired result: never since the fall of the USSR has Moscow been granted the attention and rank it claims in the international concert. But above all because Putin cannot afford a war of aggression, which would make Russia for years a pariah of the community of nations as well as burdening it with unsustainable economic costs.

However, from every crisis, we only get out if each of the contenders is allowed not to lose face. It takes a lot of creativity, he said a few days ago to Courier service Ambassador Richard Burt, the man who negotiates the Start Treaty with the USSR for the reduction of strategic missiles. The crucial point is the security guarantees requested by Putin. The drop point will likely be in recognizing that Ukraine does not qualify to be accepted as a NATO member and it probably won’t have them for the next decade: widespread corruption, poor democracy, internal conflicts and the plight of minorities are insurmountable obstacles. it was Joseph Biden himself who described Kiev’s entry into the Alliance as unlikely, indicating that there is room for maneuver on this. But nothing more. The US and NATO would reconfirm the open door policy, which every country has the right to ask for membership, because no one, least of all Putin, can mortgage the future of a sovereign nation.

This could be the formula capable of weakening the other requests, starting with the spheres of influence. A new Biden-Putin summit, the pinnacle of recognition for the Russian autocrat, could lead to a kind of loose agreement on security in Europe. The crux of American military aid in Kiev would remain, which Putin would like to see downsized. And last but not least, American nuclear weapons, which the Russian leader would like no longer stationed in Europe, even threatening to place his own in Venezuela and Cuba in retaliation. But that of disarmament, in the best tradition, is perhaps the easiest part: on intermediate missiles and their positioning, Washington has already shown willingness to revive the INF Treaty canceled by Donald Trump.