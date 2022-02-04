Ukraine crisis, Xi supports Putin: “No to NATO expansion in the East”

Erdogan: West does not help de-escalation

Countries Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intervened again on the crisis, accusing Western countries of “making things worse” between Moscow and Kiev. «I am saying this openly, unfortunately Westerners have not so far helped to resolve the conflict. They have only made things worse, ”Erdogan told CNN’s Turkish channel during the return flight from Kiev.

2,000 US soldiers left for Eastern Europe

Meanwhile, we learn that I know that about two thousand American soldiers deployed in Eastern Europe in the midst of tensions between Russia and Ukraine left today from the Fort Bragg base in North Carolina.

According to what was reported two days ago, 1,700 soldiers, belonging to the 82nd Airborne Division, will be deployed in Poland, while another 300, from the 18th Airborne Corps, will be deployed to Germany. American President Joe Biden had announced the departure of a total of three thousand soldiers for Europe.

The US accuses Moscow: plan to invade on a pretext

The tension remains high. In the past few hours, the United States has obtained information regarding Moscow’s plan to invade Ukraine under a “pretext”. The news, which first emerged in the country’s main newspapers, was confirmed by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and promptly rejected by the Kremlin.

It is not the first time that Washington has denounced the Kremlin’s plans to attack Kiev under a pretext. And previously London has also emphasized Putin’s moves to overthrow President Zelensky’s government through pro-Russian politicians.