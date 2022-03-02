Ukraine criticizes Cuba’s support for Russian invasion

Ukraine criticized Cuba’s support for the Russian invasion, as the island’s government has opposed efforts to condemn the attack at the United Nations and even arrested a Cuban activist who left flowers at the Ukrainian embassy in Havana. as a show of solidarity.

In a diplomatic note, Ukraine formally complained and expressed “its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the country’s deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar, tweeted Sunday in Spanish. The diplomat added that her government asked Cuba “to urge Russia to put an end to this aggression.”

Although it has called for a diplomatic resolution, the Cuban government has not condemned the invasion and has instead blamed the United States for the ongoing conflict. Cuban state media have concealed the true scope of the attack and have repeated Russian propaganda claims of the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine as the goals of the “military operation.”

But many Cubans, risking arrest, have expressed their rejection of the war on social media and in messages to the Ukrainian embassy in Havana.

The volume of calls has been so “extraordinary,” the embassy said, that it asked Cubans to send their messages of support to a specially created email address to clear the phone lines for those seeking information about their relatives trapped in Ukraine. .

“To all those friends and brothers who want to express their solidarity with Ukraine, we really feel your support, every call from you is important to us and really moves us to tears,” the embassy said.

More than 300 members of the island’s independent civil society signed a declaration of support for the Ukrainian people, activist Saily González said. The letter was sent to the embassy by email on Sunday.

“We have seen with dismay how the Cuban State, which claims to be a defender of the inalienable rights and sovereignty of the peoples of the world, has not condemned the Russian military intervention in Ukraine,” the statement said. “We denounce the illegal actions of the Russian Federation.”

The signatories condemned the “imperialist war” and urged the Cuban government to “review” its position.

A Cuban activist, Pablo Enrique Delgado Hernández, was detained and questioned on Saturday after leaving a bouquet of roses at the Ukrainian embassy in a show of solidarity. A Ukrainian diplomat had to escort him and pick up the flowers because Cuban security agents guarding the embassy did not allow her to approach the building, Delgado Hernández said on Twitter before being arrested.

As Ukrainian forces resisted Saturday’s attack, the Cuban government mourned the deaths of civilians in Ukraine. Still, he said Russia “has the right to defend itself” against US threats in a statement that also denounced “hypocrisy and double standards.”

Cuba’s representative to the United Nations repeated those claims at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly discussing the invasion on Tuesday as Russian shelling of residential areas in several Ukrainian cities continues.

“History will demand responsibility from the United States government for the consequences of an increasingly offensive military doctrine outside the borders of NATO, which threatens international peace, security and stability,” said Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, ambassador of Cuba. before the UN.

The Cuban official also suggested that his country would oppose a proposed resolution condemning Russia.

Cuba’s remarks also drew criticism from the US embassy in Havana, which called the Cuban government’s efforts to blame the US for military aggression “false rhetoric.”

“Russia bears full responsibility for its premeditated invasion of Ukraine and the resulting catastrophic loss of life,” the embassy tweeted Monday in Spanish. “Efforts to shift responsibility away from Russia to the United States and NATO have no credibility and are a form of disinformation.”

Cuba also voted Monday with Russia, China and Venezuela against a resolution to discuss the attack at an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Commission. Later that day, the Cuban Foreign Minister received a barrage of criticism and insults after tweeting that Cuba “is committed to International Humanitarian Law and calls on all parties to protect the civilian population, their property and infrastructure.” civilian in Ukraine.

The island’s authorities have not said how many Cubans have evacuated or remain in danger in Ukraine. The website of the Cuban embassy in Kiev was down on Tuesday and the embassy has not updated its Facebook page since December.

Many Cubans are also stranded in Russia after the Aeroflot airline canceled its flights to Cuba following international sanctions and prohibitions on using the airspace of several European countries.

Russia is one of the few countries that does not require Cubans to apply for a travel visa, and many Cubans have used the route to emigrate or buy goods to sell on the island, where shortages of food and goods are rampant.

Social media talk among Cubans about lifting Ukraine’s visa requirements for all foreigners who want to fight Russia intensified on Tuesday. As the economy sinks and the crackdown on civil liberties continues, thousands of Cubans have recently left the island through countries that do not apply to Cubans for visas.

The Ukrainian embassy in Havana quickly clarified that Cubans would need transit visas to reach Ukraine by land through a neighboring European country.

This story was originally published on March 1, 2022 6:47 p.m.

