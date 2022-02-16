Ukraine, cyber attack on banks and defense ministry. The expert: “Power grid and military apparatuses the main objectives”

The government of Kiev has announced that the sites of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and those of two public banks are under cyber attack. After all, this is a field where a guerrilla war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging for years. The former Soviet Republic has long been something of a laboratory where Russian hackers they test all their creations, with the approval of the Kremlin. Kiev has one relatively modest defense capability and therefore here you can experiment with new “inventions” or experiment with actions that could then be replicated on a large scale or in other scenarios. In Russia, there is an unwritten rule for hackers: “Do what you want provided they are outside the borders. And if we need you, no one can back down “. Numerous IT groups they gravitate, in more or less proximate orbits, around the Crane (Glavnoje Razvedyvatel’noje Upravlenije) army intelligence service. Many Ukrainian infrastructure facilities have long been compromised by Russian viruses. Malicious software “sleeping” just waiting to be awakened.

In 2014, actions of interference were carried out in the presidential elections with massive disinformation campaigns (a strategy later replicated by Moscow in the 2016 US elections). Shortly before Christmas 2015, the Ukrainian electricity grid it was temporarily disabled. The Ministry of the Treasury and the railway system also suffered cyber attacks. The paralysis lasted, deliberately, 6 hours. That is enough time to give a show of strength but not enough to constitute a real act of war. In December 2016, again, the Ukrainian electricity infrastructure was partially compromised. It is worth noting that technically nothing prevents Moscow from reserving the same treatment to other countries (and vice versa), without prejudice to the different response and reaction capacities of individual states. The United States is among those where the internet is most widespread and everything is connected. It is therefore, despite everything, among the most vulnerable, as the IT security expert of New York Times Nicole Perlroth in his recent “This is how they tell me the world ends”. If certain damage thresholds are not exceeded is for political reasons.

“Infrastructural networks and military equipment are the two main objectives of what is commonly called cyber war”, he explains to Daily fact the IT security expert and founder of ReaQta Alberto Pelliccione which then recalls what happened in 2016. “Ukrainian artillery positions were hit with incredible precision by Russian missiles. Only later was it discovered that this depended on the fact that the Ukrainian military was using an app that had been compromised by the Russians who therefore knew its exact position “. However, the expert underlines that cyber warfare remains a support activity, not a replacement, of the armed conflict: “In the end it is resolved in two actions: sabotage and espionage, in support of the activity of traditional armies”. It is unlikely that it will reach Kiev, which is not part of NATO support from the US, country with the most advanced cyber offensive capability in the world. “Support of this type would also come spotted from Moscow quite easilyalso thanks to its intelligence network in the country ”, explains Pelliccione. More plausible, but here political assessments come into play, that help comes from Europe, in particular from the anti-Russian bloc of the countries of the North of the continent.

The Ukrainian crisis increases “the cyber risks to which Italian companies that have relations with operators located in Ukrainian territory are exposed, deriving from possible damage to digital targets of that country”, he warned yesterday. the Italian Cybersecurity Agency inviting to raise the levels of protection of digital infrastructures.