Ukraine decides to implement a state of emergency throughout the country in the face of Russian aggression

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CSND) decided today, Wednesday, to establish a state of emergency throughout the country in the face of Russian aggression, except in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which are already under a political-military administration.

The decision must now be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada or Ukrainian Parliament, CSND secretary Oleksiy Danilov said at a press conference. “Today I will report it to the Rada,” Danilov said.

He stressed that the implementation of the state of emergency will not greatly affect the lives of Ukrainians, but warned that if necessary, the competent bodies will act in accordance with current legislation.

The state of emergency can be imposed for 30 days in Ukraine, although it can be extended for another 30, Danilov explained.

According to the Pan-Hispanic Spanish Dictionary, the state of exception implies that most of the freedoms and rights of citizens are altered under a military mechanism that will seek to protect a greater good, for example, the security of the state.

“In case of need, martial law can be implemented instantly. Now there is no decision on that, but we are prepared for anything.”he added.

Regarding the implementation of the curfew, Danilov indicated that the decisions in this matter will be adopted by the regional authorities depending on the situation.

He explained that in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, parts of which according to Kiev are occupied by Russia, there is a special regime regulated by legislation.

“That is why the state of exception is not implemented there. Unfortunately, it was implemented there a long time ago, in 2014. In the rest of the territory (of the country), I say it again, a state of exception will be applied with more or less rigor depending on the threats that may arise in certain places,” he added.