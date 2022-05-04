Ukraine decree: Covid staff also in 2022/23, TFA support for teachers with three years of service, scrolling of rankings for suitable competitions. Amendments under consideration

The Ukrainian decree, n. 21 approved last March 21 and published in the Official Gazette no. 67: among the amendment requests to the Finance and Treasury and Industry, Commerce and Tourism Commission there are also several amendments presented by the young union Anief. Specifically, the amendments concern article 36 of the decree focused on urgent measures for schools: among these, we find five admissible proposals.

” Below are the reference numbers, with the related senators, political parties and the relevant topic:

COVID organic extension for as 2022/2023:

pending urgent interventions on school sizing and on the safety of buildings and classrooms, in order to counteract the phenomenon of classroom crowding and allow a better functionality of educational institutions, it seems reasonable to extend this additional staff to the next school year as well (am . 36.2 Iannone -FDI).

Double channel of recruitment:

so as to respond to the collective complaint accepted by the European Committee of Social Rights n. 146/2017 and the infringement procedure 4231/2014 still active today (am.36.4 Iannone – FDI)

Eligible in the recruitment procedure:

since they are personnel who have already passed all the competition tests, it is not clear why they should be subjected to a new selection for access to the roles (am.36.10 Iannone – FDI)

Catholic religion:

in response to the illegality of the Italian legislation on the recruitment of precarious IRCs, decided by the ruling of the European Court of Justice of 13 January 2017, in Case no. 289/2019 (am.36.12 Iannone – FDI)

TFA support

it is also open to suitable supernumeraries of previous selections or to personnel in possession of 36 months of service on support (am.36.6 Iannone – FDI).

THE COMMENT

Marcello Pacifico, national president of Anief, appeals to the sensitivity of the senators who are examining our requests. It is up to them to decide whether the stabilization of precarious school workers is still postponed, both because the European Commission is asking us to do so insistently and because the number of vacant and available places has never been as high as in recent years. It also becomes crucial to start competitions reserved for historical alternates and qualifying courses, to provide free swabs to all school workers and to return to a school time, numbers of pupils and institutions prior to the 2008 dimensioning “.