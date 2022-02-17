Ukraine defies new troop deployment by Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine — The Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a display of national unity in which they took to the streets to wave flags, while The United States warned that Russia had deployed another 7,000 troops near the borders with Ukraine despite the statements of Kremlin that he was withdrawing his troops from the region.

Although the feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize, the United States and its allies maintain that the threat persists, putting Europe’s security and economic stability at risk.

Russia has positioned more than 150,000 troops in eastern, northern and southern Ukraine, according to Western estimates. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he wants to resolve the crisis peacefully, and US President Joe Biden vowed his country would continue to give diplomacy “every possible chance” but expressed skepticism about Moscow’s intentions.

Biden also insisted that Washington and its allies would not “sacrifice basic principles” regarding Ukrainian sovereignty.

A video from the Russian Defense Ministry showed a train full of armored vehicles crossing a bridge away from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. It also announced that more tanks were being put on trains to return. to their permanent bases after training exercises.

But at the same time, Russia continued its military exercises near the borders with Ukraine and throughout its vast territory.

A senior US official said the West had detected that Moscow had increased its troops by almost 7,000 troops near Ukraine, where soldiers were still arriving on Wednesday.and that there has been a marked increase in false claims by the Russians that the Kremlin could use as a pretext for an invasion.

The official said those claims included reports of mass graves of civilians allegedly killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces; accusations that the United States and Ukraine are developing chemical or biological weapons, and accusations that the West is channeling guerrillas to kill Ukrainians.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive operations. He did not present evidence.

The United States and Europe maintain their threats of strong sanctions and mistrust between East and West persists.

“We haven’t seen a withdrawal,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News. “He (Putin) can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The troops are still there if he wants to renew his aggression against Ukraine.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States has seen “more Russian troops, not fewer.”

Asked why the Russians would talk about a withdrawal when government intelligence, commercial satellite imagery and social media videos show no evidence of it, Price replied: “This is the Russian playbook, presenting a public image. ..while doing the complete opposite.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that, like several European governments, the alliance has not seen “any withdrawal of Russian forces,” nor have several European governments. Before chairing a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, he declared: “If they really start withdrawing troops, that is something we will welcome, but it remains to be seen.”