Ukraine demands full support from the West against Russia

President ukrainian, Volodomir Zelenskyurged Western powers on Saturday to unrestrictedly defend their country against a possible invasion of Russiawhich tested nuclear-capable missiles near the border with the former Soviet republic.

Zelensky urged, during a forum on security issues in Munich (Germany), to abandon the strategy of “appeasing” Russia.

“Everyone must understand that it is not charitable contributions that Ukraine requests. It is his contribution to the security of Europe and the world, where Ukraine has been the shield for eight years,” Zelensky added.

The president was referring to the outbreak of the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country and the annexation by Russia of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned on Saturday of a “drastic increase” in violations of the 2015 ceasefire.

according to the army ukrainian, two soldiers died this Saturday in a bombardment of the separatists. These would be the first military casualties in more than a month, in a conflict that has left more than 14,000 dead since its inception.

“Clear” calendar to join NATO

In his speech in Munich, Zelensky asked to establish a “clear and feasible” timetable for the accession of Ukraine NATO, a military alliance of the United States and major European powers.

That accession would represent a red line for Russiawhich precisely demands guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and that it will not be reinforced on its eastern flank.

Zelensky proposed to meet with Putin to clarify what his intentions are. “I don’t know what the Russian president wants, so I propose that we meet,” he declared.

US President Joe Biden said Friday “convinced” that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and that the multiplication of incidents in the east of that country seeks to create a “false justification” to launch its attack in the coming week or days.

Its vice president, Kamala Harris, warned this Saturday that if Russia attacks UkraineNATO forces in Eastern Europe will be strengthened and Western countries will impose “hard and fast” economic sanctions against Moscow.

Putin on Friday downplayed threats of economic retaliation. “Sanctions will be introduced no matter what. Whether there is a reason or not, they will find one because their goal is to stop the development of Russia“, he declared.

-Strategic missile tests

Clashes with separatists in eastern Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians from that region to Russia they gave arguments to those who assure that Putin is preparing to order the feared invasion.

Putin supervised this Saturday “strategic” exercises with firing of “hypersonic” missiles, new weapons that the head of the Kremlin recently described as “invincible” and that can carry a nuclear payload.

“The planned objectives during the exercises of the strategic dissuasion forces were fully met. All the missiles hit the established targets,” the Russian Presidency said in a statement.

Russian public television showed Putin with his Belarusian counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko, listening in a crisis room to reports from their generals.

Washington estimates that Russia It has 190,000 troops on the borders and the territory of Ukrainecounting separatist rebel forces from Donetsk and Lugansk.

Some 30,000 Russian soldiers are also participating in joint exercises in Belarus. Moscow assures that they will return to their barracks when the exercises conclude on Sunday, but the intelligence services believe that they could participate in an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia announced several troop withdrawals this week and denounced Western “hysteria” about the risk of invasion, but at the same time raised the tone to demand guarantees that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO and that the alliance’s forces will fall back to their positions of decades ago.