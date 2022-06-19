Ukraine denounces decision to withdraw host from Eurovision due to war

kyiv, Ukraine.- Ukraine, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest this year, denounced on Friday the decision of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event, to withdraw its hosting of the next edition of the contest for reasons of security.

“Ukraine does not agree with the nature of the decision taken by the European Broadcasting Union,” Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksander Tkachenko said in a statement.

“We demand new negotiations to host Eurovision-2023 in Ukraine,” he added.

The EBU announced on Friday that the country, invaded by Russian troops since February 24, will not be able to receive the contest and that it was studying the possibility of holding it in the United Kingdom, whose song came second this year.

The winner of the festival normally organizes the contest the following year.

“Under the current circumstances, the necessary security guarantees to receive, organize and produce Eurovision (…) do not exist in Ukraine, the EBU said in a statement.

For this reason, the body is going to “start talks with the BBC, whose contestant was in second place to see if the United Kingdom can receive the Eurovision 2023 festival,” the text added.

Kalush Orchestra, from Ukraine, was proclaimed the winner of the contest on May 15 in Italy, ahead of the United Kingdom and Spain, thanks to the vote of the viewers, who awarded the representatives of a country that resisted an invading force.

