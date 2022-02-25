Ukraine: Donald Trump’s reaction to Russia’s invasion – USA – International

Former President of the United States Donald Trump reacted to the military operation ordered by Russia in the Donbas areain Ukraine, and emphasized that an event like this would not have happened during his administration.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation in eastern Ukraine, Trump was contacted by the Fox News network to give his statements on the matter.

The former president stated that the operation in Ukraine is “something very sad for the world,” but reiterated that such an event would not have occurred during his term as president of the United States.

“Well, this is something that should never have happened. This would not have happened during my administration. (…) It would not have taken place and it would not have taken place at this time“, said.

“It’s a very sad thing for the world, for the country, and it’s certainly very sad for a lot of people who are going to be needlessly killed,” he said.

In dialogue with Fox News, Trump claimed that Biden has been grossly incompetent in handling the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The declaration of the start of a military operation in Ukraine was made by President Putin at around 6 am local time.

“The people’s republics of Donbass approached Russia with a request for help. In connection with this (…) I made a decision to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is to protect people who are subjected to abuse, genocide from the Kiev regime for eight years, and for this we will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful people, including Russian nationals,” Putin said in a television address.

A few minutes after his statement, reporters and journalists in Ukraine began to record explosions in areas such as Kiev, Mariupol, Odesa, on the Black Sea, and in Kharkov, the country’s second largest city, near the border with Russia.

The Ukrainian government assured that its country will defend itself from the large-scale invasion that Russia has just announced and that it will win.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under attack. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

Former President Donald Trump had already referred to the situation between Russia and Ukraine. In fact, a few days ago he had praised Putin’s recognition of Lugansk and Donetsk as genius.

*With information from agencies.

