Ukraine, Draghi calls Putin: “Commitment to de-escalation”

Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning. At the center of the discussion, the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations between the two countries.

With Putin, Draghi underlined the importance of “working towards a de-escalation of tensions in the light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have”. A common commitment was agreed “for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust”, says Palazzo Chigi.

According to the Russian news agency Tass, in the phone call with the premier, Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”.

The Russian president also asked that Ukraine fulfill “its commitments, in particular as regards the political aspects of resolving the conflict” with pro-Russian armed separatists in the east of the country, according to the report of the talks released by the Kremlin. The two leaders also “discussed in detail the development of legal security guarantees” for Russia. Vladimir Putin insisted “on the importance of respecting the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security”, believing that the West should not build its own security at the expense of Russia’s.

The United States accuses Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine, a country already torn apart by civil war with Moscow-backed separatists. Russia denies any bellicose intentions, but conditions any reduction of the escalation on the required guarantees for its security, in particular the assurance that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO and that the Alliance will withdraw its forces on the 1997 positions. .

Washington rejected these requests, but left the door open for discussions on other topics, such as the deployment of missiles or mutual limits on military exercises. Moscow is preparing its response. Today the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will have a telephone conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.