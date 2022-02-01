Ukraine, Draghi hears Putin: “Common commitment for a solution”

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation this morning, Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks were the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations, says Palazzo Chigi in a note. President Draghi stressed thethe importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. They were agreed on a common commitment to a sustainable solution lasting crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

“Vladimir Putin confirmed his willingness to continue to guarantee stable supplies of Russian natural gas to Italy, and also expressed satisfaction with the results of his recent videoconference meeting with the main Italian entrepreneurs “. This is what we read in a note from the Kremlin after the interview. To the concern expressed by Draghi about the crisis in Ukraine, Putin replied by underlining “the need for Kiev to take concrete measures to implement the Minsk agreements”.

Ukraine, the Russian president reiterated, is evading the fulfillment of the commitments made. Putin and Draghi also discussed “in detail” the question of the binding security guarantees requested by Russia. The Russian president specified “the importance of respecting the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security as enshrined in the agreements reached within the OSCE”.

Putin then “asked to convey congratulations and best wishes to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella”, re-elected on Saturday, the note continues.