Ukraine: Draghi-Putin phone call, commitment to resolve crisis – World

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks were the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations. President Draghi underlined the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in the light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

In the phone call with Prime Minister Draghi, Russian President Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”. This is what the Kremlin says, quoted by TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes Moscow and the West will find a solution to the crisis around Ukraine. The AFP reports it. “I hope that we will eventually find this solution, even if it will not be easy,” Putin said.

In their replies, the US “ignored fundamental questions” about the security guarantees demanded by Russia. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by TASS.

Moscow will not hold back in the face of threats of US sanctions on the Ukrainian crisis: the Russian embassy in Washington announced today before the expected telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We will not back down and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions,” the embassy wrote on Facebook, adding that “it is Washington, not Moscow, that is generating tension”.

An attack by Russia on Ukraine would be “a political, humanitarian and military disaster”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this at a press conference in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The presence of Russian troops near Ukraine is a “clear and present danger”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this at a press conference in Kiev. “We see a large number of troops massed, we see preparations for all kinds of operations consistent with an upcoming military campaign,” added the British Prime Minister.

In a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Moscow “to pursue the diplomatic path”, calling for “an immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and military equipment from Ukrainian borders. “and admonishing that” a further invasion of Ukraine will have rapid and severe consequences “. The US State Department reports.

Serghei Lavrov “gave no indication” of upcoming plans for a de-escalation in Ukraine. This was reported by US sources after the telephone conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to sources, the next step will be Russia’s delivery of a “formal response” validated by President Vladimir Putin to the letter sent last week by Washington.