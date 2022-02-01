Ukraine: Draghi-Putin phone call, commitment to resolve crisis – World

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin this morning. At the center of the talks were the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations. President Draghi underlined the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in the light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

In the phone call with Prime Minister Draghi, Russian President Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”. This is what the Kremlin says, quoted by TASS.

Moscow will not hold back in the face of threats of US sanctions on the Ukrainian crisis: the Russian embassy in Washington announced today before the expected telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We will not back down and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions,” the embassy wrote on Facebook, adding that “it is Washington, not Moscow, that is generating tension”.