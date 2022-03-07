Ukraine: Drone Enthusiasts Join Effort to Fight Russian Troops

enthusiasts of drones in Ukraine they went from the landscapes to the monitoring of Russian troops before the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

“Kyiv needs you and your drone in this time of rage!” read a Facebook post last week by the military from Kyiv. Ukraine.

Citizens can donate their drones and also join as volunteers to pilot them, explains the AP agency.

Donating drones in Ukraine

The agency refers to the owner of a drone store in Kyiv, who claims that the 300 drones DJI that he had in stock now help in intelligence work in favor of Ukraine.

“Why are we doing this? We have no other alternative. This is our land, our home,” explained Denys Sushko, head of operations at the DroneUA company, which joined the Ukrainian effort but was previously dedicated to providing services to farmers and energy companies.

“We try to use absolutely everything that can help protect our country and drones are a great tool to obtain data in real time,” he told the AP.

DJI in an awkward position

DJIthe leading company in drones for mass consumption, it has had a lukewarm response to the mass adoption of its drones and there is a reason: it offers AeroScope, a tool that allows authorities to track nearby drones.

“Use in wartime was never anticipated,” said a spokesman for DJI to the PA.

Explosive drones?

The drones for civil use are not compared to those for military use and their main function is reconnaissance.

Although it is possible to load them with some explosive charge, the Ukrainian experience indicates that it is not very practical to do so. It would actually be “a waste” unless things are getting desperate, said an expert consulted.