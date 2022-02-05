Ukraine, Erdogan the mediator: disrespect to NATO (of which he belongs) and an outstretched hand to Russia. Peace between Moscow and Kiev can be business for him

Concave and convex. The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan one is playing on the Ukrainian question game of his own and, in part, even different from those of the past, when it stood out for one fundamentalist vision rather than tactical (i.e. in attack and never in defense). While being a relevant member of the Bornthe second largest in terms of number of soldiers, has been trying for weeks to carve out a role as mediator between Kiev and Moscow. Enough to try to organize the first meeting between the two leaders since the outbreak of the crisis in Ankara. The goal is, as done in Libya (better) and in Syria (worse), be player in an area of ​​crisis where the latter concept can quickly turn into opportunity. Business, alongside geopolitics, is the government’s yardstick Ankara.

Read Also Ukraine, Erdogan: “We are working on a Putin-Zelensky meeting in Turkey”. Kremlin: “There is no agreement yet, but we are available”

Rereading the words spoken on the occasion of the meetings with the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand with the Ukrainian one, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the part of Erdogan stands out an equilibrium that in other areas, such as the Armenian, Greek, Cypriot and energetic ones, has not been seen. When he says that “the Westerners have not so far helped to resolve the conflict, they have done nothing but make things worse”, Erdogan actually opens up to the instances of Moscow which, it is useful to remember, has one surgical influence on Ankara. He made the first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, which will be in operation from next year for approximately 27.5 TWh per year, equal to approximately 9% of the country’s electricity. He supplied Turkey with the controversial S-400 systemwhich caused the American no to the sale of F-35 to Erdogan. He is partner in the new geopolitical quadrumvirate with Beijing, Tehran and precisely Ankara. Russia has also just signed a 30-year contract for the supply of gas to China through new gas pipelines: 10 billion cubic meters per year supplied by Gazprom to the CNPC.

The role of mediator in the Ukrainian dossier, therefore, on the one hand would allow Erdogan to also give a hip shot to the United Statesleader of the Born (at a time though Washington he pays for the Democrats’ foreign policy default and tends an olive branch to the Bosphorus giving up the Eastmed pipeline) and above all to be able to be active on the other great question that holds court in two strategic quadrants such as the Middle East and the Euro-Mediterranean: the gas. “We can use Israeli natural gas in our country and, in addition to using it, we can also commit ourselves to a joint effort for its passage to Europe”, Erdogan’s words. Unthinkable until a few months ago, when he sent them military frigates in the eastern Mediterranean to prevent arrival a Cyprus of the ship Saipem ofEni in a patch of water that Turkey claims, but against international law and the treaties recognized by other states such as Cyprus and Greece.

Read Also Ukraine, Pentagon: “Russia wants to invade it with a false pretext”. Kremlin: “False, it’s not the first time the US has said it”

The route taken by the is not a completely risk-free route Sultanespecially looking at the precedents in Syria and in Libya. If a Tripoli Erdogan has succeeded in his intent, also ousting Italy from the “central field” of the game, in Syria he had to stop play-force, while collecting US support against the historians Kurdish rivals. Turkey and Russia also have strategic relations on the Azerbaijani front It is in the Nagorno-Karabakhwhich is why Erdogan plays with some specific national interests that Putin will not give up.

Another risk responds to the name of Turkish lira: the financial conditions of the country are a precise ballast. The inflation rate in consumer prices jumped to 48.7% p.a. in January: this is the highest level since April 2002. The responsibility lies in the monetary policy, permissive and familiar, which led to the collapse of the lira, increasing the cost of living. To the rescue of the Turkish counts, however, comes a closer trade integration with China, stimulated by Moscow. Net of the nefarious numbers of the Turkish lira, here is Erdogan doubled its imports from China in just two years.

Read Also Ukraine at risk of invasion: this is how Moscow challenges NATO. Causes of the collision, what does the gas have to do with and who is with whom

Turkish diplomacy, although expensive and heavy in the state budget, is particularly efficient and represents an instrument for promoting made in Turkey like the Bayraktar TB2 drones. Just think that in the last tour in Africa of Erdogan, the UAV was the focus of numerous meetings, as well as in the Erdogan-Zelensky summit. But not only that: as observed in recent months, the new Turkish strategy for re-establish relations with Israel. It was Erdogan himself who cleared the field of doubts, when he remarked that he wanted to resume talks with Tel Aviv on the use of its natural gas and its transportation in Europe. Another step connected to the new role of mediator to which Erdogan aspires. Here, then, is how the new Erdoganian strategy unfolds, also to get out of cul-de-sac financial linked to the Turkish lira crisis.

The next visit by the Israeli president Isaac Herzog in Turkey, within a month or so, it will be a primary testing ground for understanding how the Israeli government runs out Benjamin Netanyahu he will want to change relations that have always been very tense, due to the strong relationship between Turkey and Iran. And above all it will also say a lot about how the state of things in Kiev will have evolved at that time.

@FDepalo