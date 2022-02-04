Ukraine, Erdogan: “We are working on a Putin-Zelensky meeting in Turkey”. Kremlin: “There is no agreement yet, but we are available”

The two rivals in the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand that of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelenskythey may soon meet to initiate peace negotiations. A meeting that should be held on a neutral field, at the home of someone who has been trying to carve out the role of mediator in the clash between fly and the Born: the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. For his part, the Kremlin points out: “The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky in Turkey has not yet been discussed in practical terms,” ​​the spokesman told the press. Dmitry Peskov.

The news was given by the Turkish head of state who, in an interview with the Cnn Turkish after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, reports the Ukrainian media Excluded, said he wanted to “hold this meeting to bring Putin and Zelensky together at a high level. Our agreement with Zelensky goes in this direction ”. However, he specified that there is no precise date yet for the meeting: “There was a positive response to our invitation to visit the Turkey after Putin’s return from China. We will set a date. Then, I hope, we will hold this meeting between Putin and Zelensky ”. According to what is reported by the TaxPeskov, however, specified that the timing of Putin’s possible trip to Turkey has not yet been determined, underlining that it is mainly a bilateral visit which the Russian and Turkish leaders have been talking about for some time: “As for the initiative to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelensky on Turkish soil, there is still no agreement on this, so there is no practical discussion yet about this topic. But no one rejects this possibility“.

The news comes on the day when Erdogan, who is trying to carve out a mediator role in this umpteenth clash between the Atlantic Pact and Russia, points the finger at Western strategy: “I am saying this openly – he declared – Unfortunately Westerners do not up to now they have helped to resolve the conflict. They only made things worse“.

Meanwhile Putin discovers a strong ally in the Ukrainian crisis. Not just the ‘satellite’ states still linked to fly from the post-Soviet era: this time to take sides with him is the Chinese president Xi Jinping. The two had a meeting a Beijingwhere the Russian leader arrived on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Olympic Gamesthus becoming the first leader to meet the general secretary of the Communist Party of China in the last two years. And the message the two sent through a joint note is a j’accuse against the Born: American influence is “Destabilizing” in Europe and Asia and the two countries oppose a possible future expansion of NATO in Europe, underlining “the negative influence for peace and stability in the region of the strategy of the United States inIndo-Pacific”And saying“ worried ”about the creation in 2020 of Aukusthe military alliance between use, Great Britain And Australia. And they added: “No country can or must guarantee its security isolated from the global security context and at the expense of the security of other countries”.

On this occasion the two countries signed an agreement for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Moscow to Beijing: “Our oil companies have prepared very good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to the People’s Republic of China and also in the gas industry a step forward has been made – said Putin – I am referring to the new contract for the supply of gas to China from the Russian Far East of 10 billion cubic meters ”. An agreement that further strengthens the relations between the two countries prior to the Atlantic block. Relations with China indeed stressed the leader of the Kremlinare of one “unprecedented” quality: “As far as our bilateral relations are concerned, they have progressed in a spirit of friendship, of strategic partnership. They have acquired a truly unprecedented character, ”she said.

In Europe, however, attempts to re-establish a constructive diplomatic channel with Moscow are alternated with accusations and the attitude of the Federation on the border with Ukraine, where they are now amassed more than 100 thousand soldiers. “Russia is exerting military pressure on Ukraine and using gas supplies as leverage on usHere because Nord Stream 2 cannot be excluded from the list of sanctionsthis is very clear “, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenin an interview with newspapers Les Echos And Handelsblatt. And on the high prices of energy, the head of Berlaymont building criticize explicitly “Gazprom’s reliability”: “In the face of increased demand and rising prices – he said – other gas suppliers have significantly increased their deliveries, but not Gazprom. The company, which belongs to the Russian state, sows doubts about its reliability ”, even if excludes immediate risks on procurement “If Russia and Gazprom honor their commitments”.

The president of the Commission also offers some specifics on the sanctions decided by the Western bloc in the event of an invasion by the Moscow army: the European sanctions coordinated with partners such as the US will go “from limiting access to foreign capitalto the export controls” from “high-tech components”Which Russia“ cannot easily replace in sectors such as artificial intelligence they armamentsi quantum computersi laser ei space travel“.

The dialogue, however, is not eliminated. The French president Emmanuel Macron he will go to Russia on Monday and to Ukraine on Tuesday, the Elysée said, while the German chancellor Olaf Scholz will fly to Moscow on February 15.

